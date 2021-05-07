D.he Russian television station NTW is known for adopting a particularly aggressive tone, even by Russian standards, against domestic and foreign opponents of President Vladimir Putin. At the very beginning of his rule it was completely different. At the time, NTW reported critically on the war in Chechnya, which Putin had started in the summer of 1999 as soon as he became prime minister. NTW broadcast research on corruption in the FSB domestic intelligence service, which Putin ran before becoming head of government; and in satirical broadcasts Putin was showered with biting ridicule. He had the receipt presented immediately after his inauguration as President in May 2000: The station’s headquarters were searched by armed security forces. The raid was the prelude to the gradual takeover of NTW by the state-owned company Gazprom. After a year the station was brought into line.

Vladimir Putin began building an authoritarian regime in the first days of his rule. Repressions against opponents and critics were part of it from the start. But these days the nature of oppression in Russia is changing dramatically. So far, the rulers have not made any effort to completely prevent critical engagement; they tolerated the niches in which it took place. With the persecution of Alexei Navalnyj’s organizations as “extremist” and the classification of the online medium Meduza as a “foreign agent”, things will be different: the largest opposition movement and one of the most important independent news portals are to be silenced.

Two events are central

The freedom for critical media, civil society and the opposition has steadily decreased in Russia over the past twenty years. It was a slowly creeping process. In the first ten years of Putin’s rule, Russian society was still fairly free. The Kremlin was content to have the national television channels and the largest tabloids under its control, but otherwise let critical media do their thing. The oligarchs, who theoretically had the economic means to pose a threat to Putin, were shown by the smashing of the Yukos oil company and the show trial of its founder, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, of the consequences of criticism. Democratic civil society, however, remained almost unmolested in the part of Russian society that it reached.

Two events caused that to slowly begin to change: the orange revolution in Ukraine in late 2004, in which Putin saw an overthrow organized by the West, and protests against the cuts in welfare benefits that swept across Russia in early 2005. The Kremlin reacted to this with a law that theoretically allowed the authorities to dissolve non-governmental organizations for vaguely worded reasons, and a simultaneous campaign against some Russian human rights organizations that were suspected of having contacts with Western secret services. That was a threat, but at first it had hardly any practical consequences.

The real tightening of the course began when Putin saw himself challenged domestically for the first time in the winter of 2011/12. Tens of thousands demonstrated in Moscow at the time against his return to the presidency after four years as head of government. Since then, numerous laws to control and suppress opposition activities have been passed. Among them is the law, on the basis of which the Ministry of Justice can oblige civil society organizations, the media and now even private individuals who receive money from abroad to describe themselves as “foreign agents”; This also includes tightening the right to demonstrate, on the basis of which even peaceful demonstrators can be sentenced to prison terms.

Arbitrary use of laws and overt violence

In recent years, however, these laws have not been applied consistently, but arbitrarily. Most of those who have been active in the opposition have so far not happened anything – but they all had to expect to be picked out at random and sentenced to prison. This was particularly evident in demonstrations in recent years: whoever was arrested, who was allowed to leave immediately afterwards, who had to spend a month in the detention cell and who was sentenced to several years’ imprisonment, did not obey any law and had nothing to do with the alleged acts to do. Obviously, the aim was not to persecute all opponents of the regime, but to deter them. The increasing number of arrests during demonstrations also shows that this type of pressure has increased steadily since 2017.

Since the early phase of Putin’s rule, the policy of deterrence has also included open violence against individual critics. There were murders like the one against the journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006 or the politician Boris Nemtsov in 2015 and attempted murder like the one against Alexei Navalnyj last summer. Over the years, like other activists, he was repeatedly assaulted.

It cannot be said in all cases whether this violence actually emanated from government agencies. But it was promoted by them through a climate of impunity. None of these cases has been fully resolved, and often they have not even been followed up. These attacks were aimed at individuals who had exposed themselves. Your organizations or media could continue to work. If these are now also switched off, courageous journalists and the most active will live even more dangerous.