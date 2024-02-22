Currently, many anime films reach the entire world frequently, clear examples will be the introduction of the new season of Kimetsu No Yaiba and until the official filming of Spy X Family, something that decades ago was very difficult to distribute, even with franchises like Pokémon or Dragon Ball, which are immensely popular. And now, thanks to the current distribution, it will be possible for the legendary The End of Evangelion hits theaters for a limited time.

The brand Gkidswhich makes the location of this type of products in USA, has confirmed that this film will reach selected theaters within that country, but the screening time will be quite limited, so users must wait for the release of tickets. Specifically, they will be the next March 17 and 20 the days on which the film can be seen, with schedules that will cover a large part of the day, and of course, nothing is said about reaching more countries on the continent.

Here is the statement:

ALL PERSONNEL, CONDITION ONE BATTLE STATIONS. COUNTDOWN START. The End of Evangelion in theaters March 17 and 20.

Here is the synopsis of the film according to the distributor:

SEELE plans an attack on NERV after failing to create a man-made Third Impact. After reaffirming her and her mother's existence in a state of desperation, Asuka returns and begins the counterattack. However, new enemies descend from the skies. Meanwhile, Shinji witnesses the gruesome remains of Asuka's EVA-02 while she pilots EVA-01. Mass production models surround EVA-01 and perform a solemn ceremony. What does it mean to complete a human heart?

It is worth mentioning that a similar announcement was made with the movie Final Fantasy VII Advent Childrenwhich was supposedly exclusive but was also confirmed for Mexico not long ago, so it is very possible that it will also reach this country.

Editor's note: It is very possible that this film will also arrive here, since the distribution brands have put more effort and have brought products almost immediately after being released in Japan. We already saw that with Digimon, One Piece and Dragon Ball, so Evangelion cannot be the exception to the rule.