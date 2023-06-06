The death of the Euro 1 and Euro 2 cars has just been publicly announced Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security at the Green and Blue festival: “In cities – explained the minister – the limitation of circulation is necessary but d ‘other part must go ahead in an equally rapid way the replacement of vehicles even just the euro 1 and 2 would have enormous significance on the environmental front if we think that a euro 2 pollutes 28 times a euro 6″.

However, a small window was opened given that he then underlined that there is still “a political, economic and social cost to be evaluated”. Let’s try to understand better: “I am convinced – explained Pichetto – that cities, especially metropolises, are the frontier in the fight against climate change. But they are also the places where the effects of oil pollution are most direct and serious. If 70% of harmful emissions come from cities, then it is precisely from cities that we need to start tackling the issue of leaving fossil fuels in a systematic and energetic way” he added.

The minister recalled that today about 50 million Italians live in cities out of a population that does not reach 60 million. “Intervening on cities is therefore a crucial issue which certainly concerns public institutions, responsible for general guidelines and rules on urban planning, construction and mobility. But it is also a challenge that arises individually also for citizens who are not passive subjects of the climate battle, but must become active subjects. The choices that each of us makes to heat our homes, to move around the city, to use energy, have an impact on the balance of emissions”.

The problem is that the “case to be evaluated” would be gigantic because in Italy at the moment there are 847,172 Euro 1s in circulation (2.11% of the total) and 2,583,610 Euro 2s (6.42%). To which must obviously be added the 3,560,243 (8.85%) of the Euro 0 already sentenced. We are talking about 17% of the Italian vehicle fleet. A huge number.