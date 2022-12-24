Hundreds of protesters, in favor of Pedro Castillo and against Congress, demonstrate in the streets of downtown, on December 11, in Lima (Peru). Aldair Mejia (EFE)

Measuring economic success is, in theory, easy. If the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows, if inflation remains low and the labor market is strong. Even more successful is the economy that manages to increase its productivity and per capita income, as well as one that reduces poverty or inequality. This was the success promised to Latin Americans at the turn of the century, and for a time the vision galvanized countries. You have to work hard, said the rulers, but there will be fruits to reap.

The commodity boom that began in 2003 and lasted ten years helped reduce poverty and inequality. Millions of people entered middle-class life for the first time and dreamed of an even better future for their children. They were confident that their governments were investing the returns well, but were disappointed when export prices fell on global markets. As if that were not enough, corruption scandals broke out that discredited the political class and the parties to a degree that today feels irreparable.

For this reason, and for reasons particular to each country, Latin America seeks its own definition of economic success. What good is growing GDP if schools are falling apart? Who benefits from a strong labor market if commuting to the workplace is unsafe? Why is it still dependent on natural resources to generate wealth? They take the form of questions, but they are demands and are fueling the social protests seen in the last three years in different parts of the region.

The most recent sample of fed up, and perhaps the most emblematic, is that of Peru. On the surface, the clash is political. Thousands of Peruvians came out to protest in support of former President Pedro Castillo, who was arrested on December 7 after a failed self-coup attempt. But the substance of the protests is fundamentally economic. The protesters, many of them of indigenous origin and living in rural areas, ask to be represented in Congress, demand that their children have access to education of the same quality as the upper classes, and want a formal, well-paid job, without having to move to the capital, Lima.

In the narrative of the last decades, there is no economic success more celebrated than the Peruvian one. The country reduced poverty and inequality more than any of its peers between 2003 and 2017. Those who study the case assure that the achievement is due, in large part, to the “two-way” separation of the management of the economy with that of politics. Judging by the almost permanent political crisis in the country, it is possible that this model has expired. Peru has had six presidents in four years, and since the beginning of this millennium, almost all of them have ended up in jail, on the run, or marred by corruption scandals. Today, dissatisfied Peruvians are calling for the convergence of the two paths, so that their political representatives look after their economic interests.

Nine other countries in the region were shaken by the same corruption scandal as Peru: the case of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. The scheme, considered the largest and most extensive in the history of global corporations, lasted 30 years and involved the illegal payment of bribes to officials in Latin America in exchange for public contracts. This and other cases of corruption have eroded the political classes and eroded trust in governments, the same ones that seek to captivate their citizens with promises translated into GDP and foreign direct investment figures.

The impressive growth that Peru experienced between 2003 and 2017 did not generate good opportunities for those who live in the countryside, explained recently in a conversation the Peruvian economist Luis Alberto Arias, who was an official of the Central Bank in his country and today is an academic in a couple of of universities. “Reducing poverty is the great challenge we have because otherwise social instability will persist and the risk of falling into a radical government will persist,” he said. In the last three years, analysts and candidates for public office have told me different versions of the same message: it is governance that is at risk.

We saw it in Chile, in 2019, when a citizen revolution led to the most ambitious constitutional process in recent times. We saw it in Ecuador, in 2019 and this year, when thousands of people faced violent repression for demanding a more inclusive economy. We saw it last year in Colombia, when the government proposed raising taxes on a middle class with already limited purchasing power. There, protests raged for months, paralyzing entire sectors of the economy and leading to a national strike. (The same is true in China, by the way, where the government promised social mobility in exchange for certain freedoms, an agreement that is now cracking.)

In 2023, unless global conditions change, Latin America will face an economic slowdown. This will tighten public finances and governments will have to maneuver to meet the economic demands of their countries. More than 200 million people, that is, 32% of the total population of the region, live in poverty, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal). Of these, 82 million live in extreme poverty. Meanwhile, according to the World Inequality Report 2022, the richest 10% of Latin Americans capture 55% of their countries’ income.

This is an extraordinary moment for Latin America in which governments that do not listen to social demands must wait for a reaction. It is a time when the classic economic promise does not fit into the Latin American imagination.