We know that products like Dragon Ball Z either naruto They may be irreplaceable, but for a generation of new anime fans, Demon Slayer or Kimetsu No Yaiba It has already become an institution, that is due to its deep narrative and memorable characters. Therefore, when its end comes, there must be something that continues to set a precedent, and everything indicates that it will not be a conventional conclusion as happens with almost all products of this type.

According to recent rumors, the closing of the story would like to go in a big way, and for this they would be making three full-length films in which they will portray the final moments of the manga, to have an adaptation that fans can enjoy in its nearby movie theaters. This is said by a Twitter user who usually handles information close to the production of some large-scale anime, mentioning that the saga must go big and what better way than with high-budget films.

The climactic end of Demon Slayer will be told in three parts! What better way to tell the end of Tanjiro’s journey than through movies! 🎥⚔️#DemonSlayer — SPY =.= (@Spytrue) June 20, 2024

