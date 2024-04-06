Pepe's post was born in response to the one in which Matt Piscatella showed the data on the sales trend of consoles in the United States, with the peak reached in 2008. Since then there have been ups and downs but the decline has been evident. Piscatella argued that young people no longer buy consoles and that the current audience of this market segment is made up mainly of older players.

With a decidedly provocative post, video game historian Felipe Pepe, author of the enormous CRPG Book he hoped end of the console market so that the medium can talk about the games that are actually most played and not the ones that a noisy minority likes.

A strong provocation

Pepe's post

Pepe: “The collapse of the consoles will never come too late. I'm tired of seeing an entire medium narrated by a noisy minority. Historians of the future will hate us very much. Read the last fifteen years of mainstream gaming journalism and you will only hear hints of the most greatest games on the planet.”

Of course Pepe's is one provocationwhich however starts from a real fact: the games that are most talked about are not the most successful ones, which now almost all belong to the mobile sphere, a fact that should make us reflect on how sectorialized the industry is and how much the discussion around to consoles is adulterated by a wrong perception of the market.

Think for example about how little there was talk about Candy Crush during the period of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, despite King being the highlight of the deal, i.e. what the Redmond company really wanted.