The Chicago Spire was to be the tallest skyscraper in the world and to bear the signature of Santiago Calatrava. But the 610-meter-high building with which the Valencian architect intended to transform the skyline of Chicago will finally be replaced by two apartment towers of 267 and 233 meters designed by David Childs, the brain of the reconstruction of the World Trade Center. The American pride that the Spanish was going to consecrate (until its promoter ran out of funding as a result of the 2008 crisis) will give way to a design that “reinforces the connection of the city with the natural kingdom”, according to what its promoters now defend. . It is expected to be ready in 2024.

Initially called Fordham Spire, because the local real estate company Fordham was the developer, the project had the architect of the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia since it started in 2005. The building was going to be characterized by extreme thinness and height , as well as a facade made up of glass modules that would simulate a spiral. In addition, it was going to have the approval of the neighborhood, the local administrations and even the designers of the area. “Calatrava’s design furthers the tradition of Chicago’s skyscrapers as sculptural structures,” said Lynn Osmond, president of the city’s Architecture Foundation.

However, problems soon appeared. In 2006, Christopher T. Carley, the original developer, had to resign due to lack of financing and sold the project to the Dublin-based Shelborne Development Company. New developer Garrett Kelleher, a modest Irish builder, took the helm, although some warned that he did so with more determination than credentials. Those were the years before the financial crisis, with a housing bubble about to burst. At that time, the builder with the greatest political ambitions in memory, Donald Trump, was building his own tower a few blocks away. It would have 96 floors, well below the 150 of Calatrava’s building, but the future president of the United States correctly anticipated that the Spanish designer’s “luxury bit” —as he disdainfully called it The New Yorker— would not be built and, years later, declared to timeout that he knew it would be so because only he had “the vision and the resources” to achieve something similar. He had obtained the financing on time and, furthermore, the Calatrava building was “an impractical building” and, in terms of location, “it was like that, like that”, he said.

Rendering of the Chicago Spire skyscraper, designed by architect Santiago Calatrava. Handout (Getty Images)

That was not what the buyers thought, half of whom were foreign investors, who in 2008 had acquired a third of the projected 1,200 apartments. Originally the building was to house hotel spaces, but the final design was devoted entirely to private dwellings. The apartments would feature hardwood floors and cabinets, granite countertops and 10-foot ceilings. In the common areas, there would be a gym, a basketball court, a climbing wall and even a movie theater. Prices ranged from $750,000 for the most modest flats to $40 million for the 900-square-meter penthouse purchased by the founder of the popular chain of stuffed animals. beanie babies. However, by then the project had already been reconsidered on several occasions, and something, which these buyers did not pay attention to, was beginning to question it.

The most striking thing was the extravagance that accompanied the promotion of a building that, it was said, should sell itself. To the huge sales center that the promoter equipped in the nearby NBC tower, events with a point of excess were soon added, such as the invitation to buyers to go down to the hole where the foundations were prepared, which in the end would be the only element completed. They were offered to write their names and toast with champagne. Some expressed their eloquence stating that they had decided on this, and not on the Trump Tower, because the tycoon’s building gave them a kind of New York superiority, and they wanted to identify with Chicago.

Many thought they could rely on the company’s huge real estate portfolio. Shelborne Development Company, more than 2,000 million dollars. But in October 2008, Calatrava, intent on lobbying to collect, filed a lien on the project worth $11 million, the same as another architectural firm involved. There were also credits to banks outstanding, and the main lender, the Anglo Irish Bank, was to be nationalized to avoid financial bankruptcy. Promoters even considered that the Chicago unions, eager to employ a growing number of unemployed, would give them a loan to carry on in exchange for giving up control of hiring. The unions initially agreed, but several investment funds backing them declined to lend Shelborne money and backed out.

Lake Shore-Drive, the two towers by David Childs that will replace the Calatrava project.

The final blow came with the foreclosure presented by the Irish bank due to the non-payment of loans by the developer. The project, with which the 1999 Prince of Asturias Award for the Arts was going to mark one of the greatest milestones in his career, at the height of his celebrated Milwaukee Art Museum (2001), seemed definitively dead in December 2010, when the justice appointed a new administrator of the parcel. Gone was the tower that Calatrava believed would resemble the seashells he carried on his travels.

It is not possible to know if The Spire would have generated the same criticism as other works by Calatrava. That is at least the judgment of the journalist Llàtzer Moix, author of the essay We wanted a Calatrava (Anagrama), in which he analyzes the devotion paid to the architect and what he considers to be his weak points. “The project barely passed the foundation work, so it is difficult to say if the execution would have given rise to situations that we have seen on other occasions such as delays, multiplied budgets or renunciations of distinctive features.” By email, Moix also points to the “primacy of the formal” over the material as a potential element of conflict: “The height and slenderness, as well as the essential and robust central core of concrete, were going to considerably reduce the useful surface available inside”.

Years later Shelborne made a new attempt. In 2013, with the Irish bank as the owner and the plot for sale, Kelleher attempted to regain control. Leathery, he was about to achieve months after a new promoter closed a debt payment plan and, in parallel, allowed him to continue with construction. But finally there was a lack of financing to pay the main creditor and he gave the definitive shelve by stating, at the end of 2014, that the Needle would not be built.

Constellation, the sculpture by Santiago Calatrava located in Chicago’s River Point Park. Alamy

Instead, he chose to develop a new project led by David Childs, known for designing the skyscraper that replaced the Twin Towers, the Times Square Tower or the US Embassy in Ottawa. In the Chicago project, Childs works together with Skidmore Owings and Merrill, the architecture studio that in 2010 allowed the American designer Adrian Smith to sign the construction of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. With its 828 meters, it is one of the three that today would exceed the failed Calatrava Needle, on whose plot Childs is now building two glass and stone buildings with metal inlays that will resemble a pair of waterfalls. And that they will have their greatest attraction in the few terraces that will adorn the glass. Located at carefully proportioned intervals, these outdoor seating areas will present a rare opportunity to enjoy 180-degree panoramic views of the lakefront, river and cityscape.

Calatrava, at least, was able to compensate by raising a sculpture in the city’s River Point Park in 2020. Almost nine meters tall, Constellation preserves of The Spire the spiral shape and seeks to convey a feeling of elevation from the ground. About her, the architect said that he allowed her the “honor” of integrating into the urban landscape of Chicago. He went further in the praise Jim Walsh, of the real estate firm Hines, one of the promoters of the work, who said: “The reflections of this bright red sculpture in the river and in the glass tower will be an incredible spectacle of watch. It is a great artistic touch on this side of the river”.