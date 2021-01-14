It was the last days of December and Fernando Riccomi, CEO of Ceibos, the Argentine franchise of the American Rugby Super League (SLAR), it was hoped with the change of calendar that foresaw the return of the activity. However, the first days of January have passed and that seems to be a mere memory: the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) will cancel this team to occupy that place with a version of Jaguares, the team that played in the prestigious Super Rugby and was left without competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most important thing is that he will return to rugby. Everything is being put together and the news is very new. There is nothing concrete but the most probable versions. Work is being done on contesting the SLAR in two venues that would be Santiago and Montevideo. It will be in the format of bubble sequences pointing to a model similar to the South American Four Nations. Six weeks in Chile and ten or 15 days maximum in Uruguay playing matches every four days. The difference this year is that Colombia would be added ”.

In the statements made on the site Cordoba XV, Riccomi seemed to have everything clear. Obviously he did not have the decision of the UAR, which has already been taken, although it is not official.

The businessman born in Rosario was the one who managed the franchise economically based on the agreement that had been reached with the Argentine Union, and that had been signed until 2026, for Ceibos to play in this regional tournament, which has the participation of teams from Uruguay, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay.

The first edition of the Super League, which had six teams (one per country) was stopped by the global outbreak of COVID-19 after only two dates were played.

Lautaro Bavaro, at the beginning of 2020 with the Ceibos shirt. Photo: Ceibos Press

Ceibos served as a local in the facilities of the Cordovan club Tala.

Now, everything indicates that the team will be replaced by Jaguares, who would add the XV to their name since, of course, it will not be the same team that played Super Rugby, a kind of NBA of this discipline.

Even Riccomi, knowing that Jaguares was not going to be active in the short term, was excited about the possibility of adding a player from the team to his regional franchise. Although a few of them – but not all – were able to find clubs in Europe after being released from their commitments to the dormant Argentine franchise, which was left out of the competitions that the New Zealand and Australian participants of Super Rugby (their own tournament with the same name) and from which some South Africans came to play (the Rainbow Cup).

Some Ceibos players have already signed with other American Super League teams, such as Gonzalo García and Facundo Ferrario, who will join Cafeteros Pro de Colombia. Olimpia de Paraguay, meanwhile, had advanced talks with Lucas Santa Cruz, Ignacio Inchauspe, Carlos Repetto and Lucas Favre.

Jaguares was runner-up in Super Rugby in 2019. AFP Photo

According to the newspaper The nation, Felipe Ezcurra, Francisco Gorrisen, Rodrigo Fernández Criado, Tomás Albornoz and Sebastián Cancelliere are some of the Jaguares who would remain in this new team, which is surprising more than anything because, although it seems the only possibility of competition that the UAR will have, It is a tournament of a much lower level against countries that are far below Argentine rugby.

Of course, sportingly, it would be convenient for the players to find a hierarchical club in another country, but the Argentine Union also needs to support its sponsors and recover a turnover that was hit very badly by the pandemic, and that will not be easy to recover without the possibility of measuring up with the best in the southern hemisphere.

All this without counting the greatest of the difficulties: the legal ones, which could face the management of Argentine rugby if Riccomi decided to enforce the contract that the UAR had sealed for five more years.

“If you can reach an agreement, it will be,” the CEO of Ceibos told In full rugby, making it clear that it has no intention, in principle, to wage war with the Union. But the conflict is just beginning …