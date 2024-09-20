52-year-old hockey player Jagr plans to end his career after the 2024/2025 season

The end of the career of 52-year-old Czech hockey player Jaromir Jagr has been announced. His agent Jaroslav Zidek spoke about this in an interview “Match TV”.

“He is now the oldest athlete who continues to play hockey. Jaromir has officially announced that this season will be his last in his career,” Zidek said.

Earlier, Russian hockey player Evgeni Malkin spoke about training with 52-year-old Jagr. “It seems like a fantasy. We understand how good he is. But I am surprised by how well Jaromir skates,” Malkin said.

Jagr spent 11 years in Pittsburgh and won the Stanley Cup twice with the club. The Czech is currently pursuing a professional career. He plays for his hometown team, Kladno, which he owns. Jagr is the all-time leading scorer in official games.