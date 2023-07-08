“At the bottom there is room” is giving fans something to talk about after the broadcast of its chapter 258. As we saw, Melissa Paredes debuted in the Peruvian series with a charismatic character: Patty, a food delivery girl who met Joel Gonzales when he had to deliver his lunch. To her bad luck, she got her order wrong several times, becoming the butt of ‘Fish-Faced Boy’ jokes. Something normal if we take into account that she had only been making deliveries for two days.

Despite the funny scenes of the actress, her arrival in “AFHS“It has caused discomfort in the thousands of followers who did not expect to see her on stage, although there are also those who supported her return to acting. This could influence her stay in future chapters of the Peruvian series and would not go beyond a special appearance.

Does Patty mean in the ending of “AFHS”

Through social networks, fans of “At the bottom there is room” They did not take long to share their impressions of Melissa Paredes as Patty. As can be seen, it has been difficult for the Peruvian audience to differentiate between the personal and professional life of the actress. This is the reason why many prefer to choose to see ‘The great chef: celebrities ‘, a food reality show that is broadcast in Latin America and crosses the schedule to a certain extent with “AFHS”.

How was the debut of Melissa Paredes in “AFHS”?

Patty is a food delivery person who had to give Joel Gonzales his menu. To her bad luck, she made a mistake with her order on several occasions, since she had just started as a delivery two days ago and Charo’s son did not hesitate to prank her, as well as demand her original order. After this, she swore that she would soon get better and she wouldn’t have any complaints from him.

It should be noted that both characters had chemistry from the beginning and it is even rumored that they could have a long-term love relationship in “Al fondo hay sitio”. It only remains to wait for the new chapters to find out if this romance will materialize.

