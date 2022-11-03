Home page World

The WDR director Tom Buhrow is clear in a speech and calls for a major broadcasting reform.

Hamburg – stand by ARD and ZDF drastic changes? According to the director of West German Broadcasting (WDR), Tom Buhrow, a reform and a new social contract for public broadcasters is necessary.

“My firm impression is that Germany doesn’t seem to want us to the same extent in ten years – nor to want to finance it as it does today,” said the 64-year-old on Wednesday evening in front of the Übersee-Club in Hamburg, which regularly has high-ranking representatives business, politics and culture. the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published the speech.

ARD and ZDF: “Should one disappear completely and the other stay?” – WDR director for reform

The director, who expressly did not speak in his capacity as the current ARD chairman, but spoke for himself, suggested key points for the reform. “Firstly, we have to break out of the previous system of state chancellery here and broadcaster there. Secondly, we need a round table to work out a new social contract. A kind of constituent assembly for our new, non-profit broadcasting.” Thirdly, there should be no taboos and no bans on thinking at this round table. Buhrow also spoke of reliability and security for at least one generation.

Von Buhrow went on to say that it needed a new intellectual start without the typical self-defense reflexes, and he explained this with a view to the ARD joint program Das Erste and the main program of ZDF: “The first question – I think – that we have to ask ourselves is is: In the 21st century, does Germany want to continue having two nationwide, linear television stations in parallel? If not: what does that mean? Should one disappear completely and the other stay? Or should they merge and keep the best of both worlds?” The speech also dealt with the future design of the ARD regional programs and the role of orchestras, big bands and choirs. In addition, Buhrow campaigned for an open discussion about nationwide radio, which has not yet existed within the ARD.

Das Erste and ZDF: Tom Buhrow addresses hot topics such as fusion

The director of the largest ARD broadcaster also took up his idea of ​​a single large media library in public broadcasting in 2030, which he had expressed years ago. So far, ARD and ZDF have been working together in a more networked manner, but they continue to have independent media libraries.

He also addressed the topic of transmitter mergers in the ARD and referred to the history of RBB or SWR, which emerged from two stations. Behind this is the important question of how many independent broadcasters should be part of the federal structure and diversity in Germany. “This will not be solved by broadcaster by broadcaster and state by state – but only in a larger context.”

In his speech, Buhrow addressed sensitive topics such as mergers, which can also be heard from politics from time to time. The federal states are responsible for media policy in Germany and describe the mandate and structure of public broadcasting in state treaties. It is not about the specific content of the program. The principle of remoteness from the state applies to journalistic content, broadcasters are guaranteed freedom of broadcasting by the Basic Law. Instead, the countries decide, for example, how many programs the broadcasters should offer or what the structure of the control bodies in the media houses should look like.

WDR director on the future of ARD and ZDF: broadcasters are encouraged to save

In recent years, the houses have already been encouraged to save, and many jobs have been lost. Pension entitlements are financially challenging for the houses. There has also been repeated criticism of the broadcasters from politics that they themselves do not initiate reforms decisively enough. The broadcasters, on the other hand, refer to the role of politics, which determines the scope of the broadcasters through state treaties.

Most recently, the debate about the public service was rekindled – triggered by turbulence at Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) and Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR). There had been different allegations against management personnel. The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office is even investigating RBB, where allegations of nepotism are concerned. The presumption of innocence applies until clarification. (slo/dpa)