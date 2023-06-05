June 4 will go down in history as the day on which Zlatan Ibrahimovic said goodbye to football. He 41 year old Swedish footballerwho was currently active in the AC Milan of the Italian first division, announced his retirement at the San Siro after the duel between the Rossoneri and Hellas Verona on the last day of the 22/23 season of Serie A.
The legendary footballer took the microphone and directed a few words towards the Milan fans. “The time has come to say goodbye,” mentioned ‘Ibra’ during his emotional farewell.
‘Ibracadabra’ recalled his time at the Italian club and thanked the fans and the team for their support throughout these two stages.
“There are so many memories, so many emotions. The first time I came here they gave me happiness and the second time love. I want to thank my family and all those who are close to me for their patience and thank my second family, the players. Thank you to the coach for the responsibility and to the managers for the opportunity. And most importantly from my heart, thanks to the ‘tifosi’ for making me feel at home. I will be a milanista for life. It’s time to say goodbye to Calcio, not to you “
– Zlatan Ibrahimovic
The San Siro fans were infatuated with the lethal striker and his teammates were also moved by the announcement.
How many games, goals and assists did Zlatan have in his second cycle at Milan?
In this last stage as a Milan player, Zlatan played 78 games, scored 37 goals and provided 11 assists.
The announcement came as a surprise because Ibrahimovic had recently declared to the Gazzetta dello sport that he was not thinking about retirement and that he still had something to offer on the pitch.
How many goals did Zlatan score throughout his career?
Throughout his career, the Swedish striker scored 493 goals and won titles for virtually every team he was on. However, the Champions League it was his great debt.
#era #Zlatan #Ibrahimovic #announces #official #retirement #football
Leave a Reply