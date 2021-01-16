Trained in theater, first during his school years in his native Ballymena, Northern Ireland, and later at the Belfast Lyric Theater, where he acted for two years, Liam Neeson is one of those actors whose trajectories traverse almost every possible terrain of interpretation. And of those who move in the field that is always with singular solvency.

But the truth is that after having gone through all kinds of genres and styles without being pigeonholed in any of them -and we are talking about leading roles in hits such as Schindler’s List or Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (whose character, Qui-Gon Jinn, recently stated that he would not mind reprising it), his participation in Relentless search (Taken), in 2008, was a turning point in his career.

Pierre Morel’s decision to hire him for his action thriller exposed Neeson’s aptitude for getting into the bodies and skin of tough guys capable of exercising violence in the most spectacular way possible. And then yes, the actor’s figure began to be identified with a type of cinema that now seems willing to abandon.

Neeson’s role in Relentless Search installed him in a segment of the industry with which he was immediately identified.

At least that is what he revealed during an interview offered to the American medium Entertainment tonight, to whom he confessed that there is not much rest left to continue playing roles that force him to put his physical integrity at stake.

The truth is that the list of titles around the action as the axis to which it gave life is as extensive as it is recognized. There they accumulate, in addition to Relentless search, The passenger, One night to survive and Without identity, among others, a film released in 2011 that these days has become one of the great successes of Netflix within the United States.

But Neeson seems to have gotten tired of his acting development going that way and also hinted that “he’s tired.” “Time passes, we are getting old”, wrote Pablo Milanés once, and everything indicates that the Irish star I would be acknowledging receipt of the sentence that the Cuban composer immortalized in his song Years.

Neeson proved to be capable of playing characters whose pulse does not tremble when it comes to exercising the most extreme violence. / PHOTO: WARNER BROS.

Finally, it seems that there goes, neither more nor less, the decision of the man of overcoming. “I am 68 and a half. I’m going to be 69 this year “, said the veteran actor. And immediately he gave a framework to his plan: “There are a couple more films that I am going to make, if COVID allows it; and then I will have finished.”

Without giving further details about the projects that he still has in the pipeline and that will force him to get a little agitated and look bad, Neeson said he had enjoyed a lot during this phase of his career that seems to be in its final stretch. “I love these movies. I love to hit guys twice my age“, he claimed.

But it was precisely a situation that he went through during his most recent filming, that the age question came up in the most unexpected way. “I just finished one in Australia where I fight a boy, a very nice actor named Taylor,” he confided. And he completed: “In the middle of the fight, I saw him, panting, although he did not seem at all tired, and I asked him: ‘Taylor, how old are you?’. He answered ‘Twenty-five’. And i answered ‘That’s the age of my oldest son!’”.

Neeson, in the role of Bryan Mills. About to turn 69, the actor says it was nice while it lasted, but that fighting in front of the camera is no longer for him. / PHOTO: FOX

At the same time, the actor, who played the Jedi Master in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, revealed that I didn’t know the fans had been campaigning for his character to return.

“I’ll be honest with you: I didn’t hear any of that,” Neeson was honest about the rumors, in an interview with Collider. But when later asked if you would be interested in repeating the role In the new Disney series, which will see Ewan McGregor return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Neeson was adamant: “Sure! I’d be there for that, yeah.”

