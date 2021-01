Crowds of people stroll through the Portal del Ángel in Barcelona, ​​in December. Alejandro García / EFE

In one of the 2020 television summaries, an exhausted Spanish nurse said to the camera: “This year we have had to be strong; Let’s see if in 2021 we have to be happy ”. The pandemic has transformed the scale of priorities for much of humanity. And it is destroying ambition. We have been lucky enough to get here alive. Now how are we going to live? …