Alessia is not there to put up with anyone in “At the bottom there is room”! After finding out about Jimmy’s farce and having felt tremendously foolish, Miss Montalbán is not in her best moment and she is more irritated than ever. Precisely, that state of mind of hers will get her into trouble in chapter 208, where according to her progress, she will make what is possibly the most serious mistake of her career as chef at Francesca’s restaurant. What will happen to Diego’s daughter?

Alessia would lose her position as head chef

According to the trailer for the upcoming episode, Alessia will mistake a restaurant patron for Jimmy and dump the dish he ordered on top of his head. What fans have commented on networks is that this would not be any diner, but possibly an important critic, so this time there will be consequences. Let’s remember that previously Miss Montalbán had already gotten into trouble for mistreating Jimmy when he was a waiter.

The theory explains that after his wrongdoing, everything would end in his imminent dismissal and possible transfer to a restaurant in the province. In fact, some followers of “AFHS” point out that this would be the perfect excuse for actress Karime Scander to leave the series and take a well-deserved vacation after hard weeks of work on the series.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on television, on América TV, from Monday to Friday. You can also watch it online through the América tvGO website, a digital platform that broadcasts simultaneously with television. His official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

How does América TV upload the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” on YouTube?

The chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” are uploaded to their official YouTube channel, where they can always be seen in 2 parts after their broadcast on television.

