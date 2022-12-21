There are only a few days left to see the grand finale of season 9 of “There is a place in the background”, a series that returned in style this 2022. Along with new characters and cast members already known to fans, this year it has been possible to know more about the Gonzáles and the Montalbán-Maldini.
While the closure of “AFHS” arrives, Erick Elera He spoke with “América noticias” about his expectations before the final chapter. “I don’t know whether to renege on Joel anymore. I’m having fun. The series is fine, people enjoy it and that’s cool.”
On the speculation of who could appear in the last episode, the actor said that “an ex of Joel Gonzáles could be an option.” “They say that there will be surprises at the end, not only for my character, but for the Gonzáles. I always ask for more ‘sauce’ for my role. Gigio Aranda rules. They don’t tell us anything until the day of recording. It would be a show for an ex to show up. Something will happen”shared.
#AFHS #surprise #Fernanda #return #Joel #bets #return
