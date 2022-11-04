If the following catches you by surprise, we will take it as a compliment. With today, in fact, Eurogamer Italia suspends the work by putting a point at the end of the many, many pages published in recent years. Years in which, thanks to the hard work and great dedication of those who took part in it, it has become one of the most read and authoritative voices in the Italian panorama of videogame criticism.

Unfortunately, times have changed and financial constraints have led to the suspension of publications. Despite this, the editorial staff honored the magazine and your trust to the last, proposing an updated and editorially edited site.

Thank you very much for following us over the years and for having been our readers: it was a real pleasure, and an honor, to have shared the most beautiful of passions with you.