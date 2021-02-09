The chirping of parakeets on Sundays under crystalline iron awnings on the Île de la Cité in Paris will soon cease to be heard. The city decided last week to close the iconic weekly bird market, a short walk from Notre-Dame Cathedral in the heart of the French capital, appealing to concerns for animal rights and ongoing irregularities.

Along with the island’s daily flower market on Place Louis Lépine, the bird market has also been a staple for generations of Parisians, dating back to the 19th century. The Mayor’s decision to ban the bird trade comes as the adjoining market – officially the Queen Elizabeth II Flower Market, as it was renamed in her honor during the British monarch’s visit in 2014 – awaits a $ 5 million renovation. euros between 2023 and 2025.

For some, the cacophonous bird stalls, jute sacks of seeds, stacks of cages, aquariums and a variety of other small animals convey the charm of old Paris. But for animal rights activists, the place is a cruel relic, a “holdover from another time” and must be finished.

“Caged birds is cruel and archaic,” declared one of these groups, PAZ (Paris Animaux Zoopolis), in a petition it made against the bird market that gathered more than 2,500 signatures.

📹Ce matin, PAZ a répondu aux questions de l’AFP au # MarchéAuxOiseaux

🐟🦜Quelle tristesse de revoir plusieurs centaines d ‘ #animaux emprisonnés et vendus comme de la marcandise ❌Les vendeurs à la sauvette? Toujours présents

❌Les vendeurs sur la chaussée? Toujours présents pic.twitter.com/E3eALCfY1Z – Paris Animaux Zoopolis (@ParisZoopolis) February 7, 2021

“It deprives them of their freedom and of their most basic behavior, which is to fly. Furthermore, the vast majority of the birds sold on Île de la Cité are exotic. They are not used to our climates and are very vulnerable to exposure to the outside, ”said PAZ. He stated that the presence of the market also encourages “the breeding and in some cases the illegal capture” of birds.

The Mayor’s Office argued that the market, located in front of the cobbled entrance to the police headquarters, became a center for the illegal trade in the creatures, despite repeated efforts to put an end to it.

A 2013 investigation by the French National Office for Game and Wildlife (ONCFS) led to the arrest of seven people at the market. 46 European goldfinches were confiscated during the operation. The birds are coveted for the beauty of their song and were sold for up to 150 euros each.

“For several years it has been known that this market became the epicenter of a bird trafficking network” in the region, declared the deputy mayor of Paris, Christophe Najdovski. “And yet, despite several actions, the traffic still persists today.”

Najdovski, whose portfolio includes animal welfare, assured that the animals are exhibited in the market in an “unacceptable way according to the animal welfare standards that must be met today.” His Europe Ecologie Les Verts – the Green Party, which is allied with Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s Socialists – has lobbied for the ban. The city took the opportunity of the renovation of the flower market to modify the regulations that apply in the place.

So far, 13 businesses are authorized to operate in the bird market, although the city says only seven of these still sell birds. The market has also attracted unregistered street vendors, who regularly set up stalls on site, despite a 2004 statute that prohibited them from selling birds. The city has promised to support established merchants, who will be affected once the market closes.

Some bird fans have been enraged at the prospect of the shutdown. “Those activists and environmentalists describe us as poachers and talk about animal abuse, but we are amateurs. We take care of our birds, we love them. And we don’t breed protected species! ”Issam Akrouti, who heads the Cercle Ornithologique Lutétien, a bird-loving group based in Paris, told Le Parisien newspaper in January.

“Of course, wild birds should not be kept in cages, but our canaries and parakeets would not survive two days if we released them into the wild,” Akrouti told the newspaper. The businessman explained that, although the birds are displayed in cages while they are in the market, they usually live in aviaries or fly free inside people’s homes, and their cages only serve as “bedrooms”.

Kittens, puppies, dolphins or minks

The closure of the poultry market is the latest effort by the city of Paris, and France in general, to improve its record on animal rights.

During the same assembly of the Mayor of Paris that approved the closure of the bird market, the city called on the French government to ban the sale of cats and puppies less than six months old in pet stores from 2022. He also asked the city police to stop sport fishing with live baits or barbed hooks in the waters of the French capital.

In January, the Lower House of the French National Assembly passed a law to end the use of wild animals in circuses nationwide and to ban the captivity of dolphins and orca whales in marine parks. As deputies debated that legislation, Parc Astérix, an amusement park in the northwest of Paris, announced that it would close its dolphin aquarium, which has been in operation for 32 years, and that it would send its eight animals elsewhere in Europe, leaving only two parks sailors with those creatures in France.

The new legislation also aims to ban the farming of minks for fur and to tighten regulations on the sale of pets and penalties for animal abuse.

The city of Paris had already decided to stop authorizing circuses that offer entertainment with live animals from 2020.

Meanwhile, the Paris Animaux Zoopolis fight continues. The group’s active campaign includes lobbying for a nationwide ban on live bait fishing.

He also wants sport fishing to be completely banned in Paris, “to avoid unnecessarily inflicting great suffering and agony on many fish.” PAZ claims that since it is no longer allowed to consume the fish that are obtained from the polluted rivers of the city, fishing allows the creatures to be cruelly treated like toys.

Article adapted from its original in France 24 in English