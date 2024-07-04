Meteorologist Vilfand warned Muscovites about the return of heat on Monday

The heat in Moscow will end on July 5, but will return in a few days, on July 8, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, said in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“The record heat will end in the afternoon on Friday, July 5, but will return on Monday, July 8,” the meteorologist warned. “Hot weather is also forecast for July 4. In Moscow and the region, the temperature will rise to 32-35 degrees. Such indicators are more typical for Astrakhan, not even for Rostov or Krasnodar. This is unprecedented heat.”

In the afternoon of July 5, according to Vilfand, air masses from the West will arrive in Moscow, and the temperature will drop by 10 degrees. Saturday, July 6, will also be noticeably cooler than the previous days.

“On Saturday, 22-24 degrees is expected. But it still can’t be considered a cold snap, because the temperature will be one degree higher than normal. Then, on Sunday, July 7, the temperature will rise again to 25-30 degrees, but at night it will still be cooler than now, about 15-18 degrees,” Vilfand said.

Earlier it was reported that in the coming nights the temperature in the capital will not fall below plus 24 degrees. According to Vilfand, this is “completely abnormal” weather, dangerous for a person, whose body will have a hard time recovering at such high temperatures.