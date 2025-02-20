The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, continues his diplomatic marathon of meetings and telephone conversations with foreign leaders. One of the most anticipated meetings was precisely the meeting with Washington’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg. The retired Lieutenant went to the Presidential Palace … where the leader of the country at war expected him after Trump describe Zelenski as “dictator.”

On the agenda of the meeting a joint conference and questions from the media was scheduled, but the United States canceled it at the last moment. “At the request of the American party, the format of the meeting provides for a protocol recording and does not include statements or questions,” said Zelenski spokesman, SERGNIY NIKIFOROV. In a movement that points to a critical state of the relations between the two.

The details of the meeting have not been revealed for the moment. Zelenski published a message on his social networks without alluding to the cancellation of the comparison joint gum and stressed that the meeting was productive. The Ukrainian president highlighted his willingness to continue cooperating with the United States. «Ukraine is willing to reach a solid and effective agreement on investments and security with the president of the United States. We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way of achieving results. Our team is ready to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week ».

Kellogg’s view began on February 19. Before the rifirrafe starring the Trump darts against their Ukrainian counterpart. Upon arrival at the train station, the American representative declared: «We are willing to provide what is necessary. We understand the need for security guarantees. Part of my mission is to listen. Then I will return to the United States and talk to President Trump to make sure we understand everything correctly ».

Trump’s special envoy met Wednesday with the Army Chief, Oleksandr Sirski, and intelligence officials and the special services of Ukraine. Late in the afternoon there was the meeting between Kellogg and the head of the presidential office. Andrii Yermak said Kellogg must have «complete and objective information about the events in the front and about the ability and desire of the Ukrainians to end war with a fair and lasting peace.”

While the meeting between Zelenski and KelloggWashington again marked his hostile turn in Ukraine relations, while accentuating his approach to Russia. The Reuters agency reports that the US party will not join a resolution of the UN General Assembly in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. «In previous years, the United States has systematically co -matocinated this type of resolutions in support of a fair peace in Ukraine,” said a source. In addition, ‘Financial Times’ reported on Wednesday that “the United States opposes Russia as aggressor in a G-7 statement on the third anniversary of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.”

Hours before the United States president’s emissary, he talked this morning with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha. The Ukrainian politician did not contribute much information about the details of the dialogue and only said through his X account that he focused on “paths towards an integral, fair and lasting peace.” Sybiha added: »I reaffirmed Ukraine’s desire to achieve peace through force and explained our vision of the necessary steps. I will also reiterate that the security of Ukraine and transatlantic security are inseparable «,

Friction between Trump and Zelenski

There is a clear drift of the relations between kyiv and Washington after Trump questioned the legitimacy of Zelenski and described it as “dictator.” The president of the United States has gone up in a rhetoric that coincides with the main postulates of the Kremlin. The senior representatives of Russia, such as Lavrov and Putin himself, have demanded the departure of the Zelenski from power and now everything indicates that Washington is committed to this.

Surveys conducted in February 2025 show a wide opposition to celebrate elections in the invaded country. 63% of the Ukrainians do not want to celebrate elections until the end of the war. While it is true, some surveys conducted at the end of 2024 indicated that a broad percentage of citizenship would agree with the formation of a national unity government. Other demographic studies indicate that in the eventual electoral confrontation between Zelenski and Zaluzhny, former commander in chief of the Ukraine forces named Ambassador in the United Kingdom, the current Ukrainian president would remain in second place, according to a recent sociological study Sotsis and the company Gradus Research For the medium Ukrainska Pravda.

Inaccuracies

The inaccuracies raised by Trump regarding the help of the United States to Ukraine and the change of story accusing the attacked part of being responsible for the war had an answer from kyiv. As expected after the last disqualifications of the United States leader, indignation sprouted in the Ukrainians. The majority understood that Trump’s attack was not only directed against his president, it was also a lack of respect against the country.

The friction between the partners began with the rejection of an agreement on the natural resources of Ukraine. The US administration wants an agreement on the minerals and natural resources of Ukraine, a very unfavorable treatment for kyiv. Trump intended to take 50% of critical minerals – including graphite, uranium, titanium and lithium – and conditioned this proposal to the sending of military aid to Ukraine.

Washington’s first offer was rejected by Zelenski after his meeting in kyiv with Treasury Secretary of State, Scott Besent last week. An unin -fruit encounter in which Besent told Zelenski that “I only had an hour to review the agreement” and sign it or ran the risk that his meetings with Vance, the vice president of the United States, and Marco Russia, were canceled, claim several NBC chain sources. «I am protecting Ukraine. I can’t sell our state, ”justified the head of state of Ukraine last Wednesday for his refusal. Now the United States seeks a kind of “simplified agreement” according to Reuters information. Trump wants to publicly show in his country a return of the aid sent to Ukraine. The United States National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, reiterated Thursday that Ukrainians should “lower the tone and analyze the mineral agreement in depth and sign it.”

Support from European partners

After the darts released by Trump in the afternoon on Wednesday the Ukrainian leader returned to caution. The Ukrainian authorities are confident in continuing to cooperate with the United States and that Washington is part of the guarantor of the country’s future security. Zelenski expressed in his daily speech to the Ukrainians: “I have the Unit of Ukraine, with the courage of Ukraine, with our relations with the partners, with the European unity and with the pragmatism of the United States.” Most European representatives showed their solidarity with Zelenski after Trump’s words.

From kyiv and also from European capitals they are trying to promote a return to constructive relations. French president, Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, They will travel next week to Washington to meet their counterpart from the United States. The president of the country invaded by Russia held telephone conversations with both leaders yesterday afternoon. Macron repeated that any peace process on the Ukraine War must have the presence of European and Ukrainian.

The main representatives of the European Union- that of the European Council, António Costa, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen- announced an official visit to Ukraine to commemorate the beginning of the large-scale invasion. «I have decided to come to kyiv on this occasion, together with Ursula von der Leyen, to reaffirm our support to the heroic Ukrainian people and the democratically elected president, Volodimir Zelenski,” Costa wrote in his X account.