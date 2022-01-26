The show about the memories and letters of Ilse Weber, the Jewish poetess who created poems and songs for the prisoners in the concentration camp

Imperia – Voices from the concentration camps. Poet and writer of plays and fairy tales for children, Ilse Weber, during his imprisonment he wrote sixty poems and songs for the prisoners in the concentration camp. On Thursday 27 January, on the Day of Remembrance, the Teatro Lo Spazio Vuoto brings on stage, at 9.15 pm, “Voices from silence – readings from the letters and poems of Ilse Weber”.

«This show wants to be the memory of a wonderful woman – they explain to us during the rehearsals the actors of Lo Spazio Vuoto Livia Carli, Gianni Oliveri and Federica Siri – we will also remember the childhood and youth of Ilse Weber, therefore his carefree moments and also those that were the illusions, at the end of the First World War, of the possibility of a world at peace ».

Testimonies, those of Ilse Weber, which they retrace with extraordinary evocative power the stages of an immense tragedy. The din of history is inscribed in the verses in a deeper silence, in the mute lament, in the minimal, silent gestures of the Jewish people, a voice of sadness that remains and penetrates where pain disappears, questioning the silence of indifferent and mute skies.

It is also linked to the testimonies the “Wiegala” lullaby sung in the lager to calm the cold and fear, lullaby that Ilse Weber wrote for her children; her heart divided between a son in safety far away and one of her with her, who will die with her in Theresienstadt field. Testimonies that live in memory and that must never be forgotten.