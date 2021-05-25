Act of the group “The revolt of Empty Spain”, in front of the Congress of Deputies, this Monday. Santi Burgos

The feelings of the peoples who feel forgotten are beginning to be heard on the carpets of the Congress of Deputies. This Tuesday, 101 proposals for measures drawn up among multiple rural groups are presented in the lower house to try to stop depopulation. The project, called Development model of emptied Spain, to which EL PAÍS has accessed, claims modern infrastructures, advanced health services, decent telematic connections, tax benefits, decentralizations or plans to act with renewable energies, among many other measures. The groups demand a state pact that includes allocating 1% of GDP, about 11,000 million euros per year, to “rebalancing” policies. In addition, they ask to change article 138 of the Constitution so that depopulation is included as a criterion of solidarity between territories.

The 65 platforms, from 12 autonomous communities and 30 provinces, have been coordinated through sectoral tables, with Teruel Existe as speaker. The association went from being a social current in Aragon to occupying a seat from which to be seen in a Parliament as fragmented as the current one. Toño Saz, a member of this party, assumes that “emptied Spain has no political weight” and that they should take advantage of its location to achieve a “change in the economic and social model.” Saz celebrates that this debate has reached the political arena: last Saturday Sánchez presented the Peoples with a Future plan to pursue the “equalization” between territories.

The path to achieve this, claim the associations, has several axes. One of them is the 100/30/30 Plan, which calls for a fixed Internet coverage of at least 100 megabytes to alleviate the communicative desert of multiple inland regions. They also request that any locality be less than 30 kilometers from both rail and road communication nodes and a maximum of 30 kilometers from basic services such as advanced hospitals or educational centers.

The anger of Sorianas like Nieves Orte is unquantifiable. He was born in Villar del Río (Soria, 145 inhabitants), in an area of ​​very low population density. Now she lives in Toledo and the comparisons outrage her. The promised A-11 highway does not reach almost any point in Soria and they depend on the N-122, a dangerous conventional road: “We have spent half our life with the highway and our entire life with [la promesa de] the trains, ”he protests. There are only two weekly buses to move through these forgotten regions that pay taxes “religiously”, he remarks. His relatives have to go to Soria, about 45 kilometers away, to file an income tax return because the Internet does not work in Villar. So even to pay taxes, which they later feel are not returned to them, they suffer from the lack of benefits. “Who is going to want to settle if there is no transport, internet or pharmacies?”

The unpopulated areas have a basic element in the trains to, according to these claims, recover industrial, labor and commercial packaging. The groups ask to guarantee the “integral renovation” of conventional lines and adaptation to high-speed convoys, as well as better maintenance and upkeep of the stations. A firm commitment to standard gauge gauges, the modernization of the railways and the promotion of its own technology would avoid, they say, situations such as those in Aranda de Duero (Burgos, 32,000 inhabitants). Rafael Medina, president of the Burgos Civil Society association, criticizes that the municipality’s communication with Madrid has been cut since 2011. A few days ago he spoke with the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, and handed him his distinctive green handkerchief, with which cries out: “Future, commerce, industry and repopulation.” Medina believes that rail traffic coming from the south or east and going up to the north or France, he says, would speed up if it passed through the population and would attract logistics, services and industry companies.

Even a question of the future implies difficulties in areas of difficult present. The associations extol the value of renewable energies, but influence how to extract the maximum performance from them for the peoples. The new projects, they defend, must hire 60% of a nearby workforce and also pay more fees to local administrations. In addition, self-consumption will be claimed. Aitor Lozano, mayor of La Zoma (Teruel, 15 inhabitants), disapproves that companies impose “conditions and locations without consensus” without appreciating the impact on the landscape. The computerization of the mills, he details, means that once built they hardly generate employment, so “they are not a panacea.” That is why he insists on the importance of analyzing each circumstance against depopulation: “You have to find a balance.”