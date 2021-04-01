The deputy of Teruel Existe, Tomás Guitarte, together with the representatives of the collectives of Emptied Spain, in front of the Congress of Deputies, this Wednesday. Santi Burgos

The Revolt of emptied Spain has returned to Madrid at noon this Wednesday with the same demands that they demanded in 2019 in a massive demonstration in the capital. This time, they raised their voices in front of Congress: “We return because we do not see significant progress,” they said while reading a new manifesto. On the second anniversary of that March 31, the restrictions of the pandemic have brought together fewer people than two years ago, but it has become clear that since then more groups have proliferated united under a single platform that urgently demands public policies not to disappear .

Fifty members of 160 platforms spread over 25 provinces have insisted this Wednesday that progress in these two years has been scarce: the representatives of Teruel Existe, SoriaYa !, Jaén Deserves More, SOS Talavera, Cuenca Now or Extremadura Vaciada have affected by the “lack of real political commitments that are translated into tangible facts.” They demand that the administrations and public powers assume responsibility for depopulation through a State pact – the first point included in the investiture agreement between PSOE and Teruel Existe – that would guarantee continuity in the policies decided and endowed with a budget so as not to depend on the changes of Executive, as explained by the spokesmen of the collectives. The Congress of Deputies approved on June 26 without votes against a motion presented by the group of voters that urges the Government to urgently promote this state agreement. However, Vanesa García, spokesperson for the Empty Spain platform, assures that in her last meeting in January 2021 with the Secretariat for the Demographic Challenge the administration has stated: “The State pact is contemplated, but very long term ”.

For these groups, the cohesion and survival of two thirds of the country in the face of depopulation still seem distant goals. “Depopulation is the prelude to desertification”, said this Wednesday Mar Martín, from the Coordinator for the integral development of the Northeast of Segovia (Codinse), before the doors of Congress. The problems come from afar, recalls Martín, who blames the territorial imbalances on the state policies that have facilitated the disintegration of the territory, the concentration of the population in large cities and that have favored the loss of services, infrastructure and job opportunities. “In Spain, when we talk about rights such as equality and dignity, the focus has never been on the territorial; now is the time ”, said Martín.

The platforms Teruel Existe and Soria ¡Ya! They lead the demonstration of emptied Spain in Madrid, on March 31, 2019. Chema Moya / EFE

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, chaired by the fourth vice president, Teresa Ribera, approved on March 16 the Plan of Measures against the Demographic Challenge, which represents around 10% of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. This includes 130 active policies aimed at guaranteeing territorial and social cohesion, eliminating the gap between urban and rural areas, reactivating the most depopulated areas and improving territorial structuring. The plan, endowed with a budget of more than 10,000 million euros, includes actions to incorporate small municipalities in the model of the green and digital transition, the reinforcement of public services, the improvement of social welfare, the promotion of the care economy and the implementation of a social agenda focused on women and youth. “With the European funds, a reconstruction process is going to take place where we all want to be. They are an opportunity, probably the last for many territories, ”said Antonio Saz, from Teruel Existe.

The task in the hands of Ribera will take more than a decade to materialize, as explained by the Secretary General for the Demographic Challenge, Francisco Boya , in an interview with EL PAÍS. The platforms demand urgent measures. Azucena Dombriz, from La Otra Guadalajara, points out that in Molina de Aragón they do not enjoy the same health rights as in the rest of the country. Despite the fact that more than three months ago meetings have been held between the secretariat and the platform of emptied Spain, the policies embodied in the plan will need greater coordination between public administrations, something that the groups view with skepticism. Tomás Guitarte, a deputy from Teruel Existe in Congress, is satisfied, however, with the Government’s plan of measures for the demographic challenge: “At bottom, it includes everything we asked for. It assumes almost all the demands of our platform in the investiture agreement ”.

Antonio Martínez, from the Association of Friends of the Railroad, had in his hands an authentic train horn that accompanied the sounds of the protest. The last time it rang was at the Baza train station (Granada), closed since 1985. “When there was fog or snow three kilometers away, you could hear the train arriving,” he recalls. “He warned both people who had to get on the wagon and those who were on the tracks so that he did not run them over. The AVE now connects capitals, but in reality it leaves us isolated. If there is no conventional train, the towns are left without uniting, without structuring ”.