Women in the Region of Murcia are increasingly playing a leading role in the labor market thanks to the increase in the activity and employment rate. On the other hand, its progression continues to be weighed down by salary differences, as revealed by a report prepared by the UGT on the occasion of International Women’s Day that is celebrated tomorrow.

The study of trade union organization, which includes data on the social and labor spheres, takes as reference the data from the Active Population Survey (EPA). UGT perceives “an important change and that is that the gender gap in the activity rate is reduced by 2.3 points compared to the previous year, but continues to be among the highest in the country, the third highest.”

The position of women in the employment rate also improves, which is reduced to 13 points, although it is still the fourth highest gap in the country. Specifically, the female employment rate in 2022 in the Region was 45.28%, compared to 58.35% for men. Likewise, the gender gap in the unemployment rate, despite the decrease of 1.52 points, continues to be among the highest in the country.

Although men request more paid leave for care, 73% of non-subscribers are taken by women

Unlike the positive evolution in the previous indicators, the wage gap continues to grow, according to Ana Belén Barqueros, UGT Secretary for Women. “The wage gap between women and men has not been reduced, rather the contrary, it has experienced an upward rebound in the Region, unlike most communities, which managed to reduce it.”

In the Region of Murcia, in 2020 (latest data available today according to the EPA), the wage gap rose by 0.69%, standing at 20.69%, that is, that a woman earns on average 20% less than a man in our region, which translates into 5,220 euros less than a man each year, compared to the data at the national level, where this gap stands at 18.72%, that is, we are in the Region of Murcia slightly less than 2 points above the national average in gender wage gap, according to UGT data.

In the Region of Murcia it is still more difficult to be a woman than a man when it comes to having job opportunities, especially due to factors such as occupational segregation, part-time hiring and temporary employment, which affects women to a greater extent and this taking into account take into account the positive change that the labor reform is bringing about in the quality of employment and in the lowest wages.

For Ana Belén Barqueros, “another factor is the lack of co-responsibility in care tasks, which women continue to assume for the most part, making it difficult for them to access and remain in the labor market, and reducing their chances of promotion and improvement in their position.” It is true that the data reflects an increase in the request for paid leave for care by men, according to the UGT, although, with respect to unpaid leave, 73.4% of it is still assumed by women.

See also Afghanistan: Praise for open talks with Taliban in Norway For 30% of Murcians, companies prefer men for management

Managing to reduce inequality between men and women is one of the main challenges that companies will face in the coming years and will, once again, be one of the themes on March 8, International Women’s Day. And it is that, despite the fact that companies are increasingly aware of the situation and try to find solutions, it seems that there has not yet been a real change in this regard, especially in positions of greater responsibility.

Specifically, 30% of Murcians maintain that companies prefer men for management positions, as stated in the 2023 Report on Benefit Trends for Employees by Cobee, a European digital platform for the management of employee benefit plans. This data is verified and multiplied if we talk about parity in managerial positions, since 55% of workers say that it does not exist.

“This is intrinsically related to the ‘glass ceiling’, which refers to that invisible barrier that makes it difficult for women, despite having the same ability and aptitude as their peers, to access higher-ranking positions,” says Borja Aranguren. , CEO and co-founder of Cobee.

Although more and more companies are implementing plans to achieve equality and diversity in their workforces, 55% state that their companies do not have or do not know if there is an equality and diversity plan.

Regarding the aspects that are most important to employees, apart from economic remuneration, both sexes show the same needs and interests. Thus, 26% of the workforces prefer to have a good work environment and company culture, followed by having more flexibility and facilities for reconciliation (19%), a professional development and growth plan (16%) and having more days free (10%). However, while women are much more interested in work-life balance, men value salary above other issues.

«Being able to combine personal and family life with professional life is quite a challenge. Until now, the great burden of responsibility for the home and care of the family has fallen on women. Now, despite the fact that there is an increasing level of co-responsibility, there is still a long way to go and making this change happen is a pending task for the companies, which must offer the same facilities to both sexes”, Aranguren states.