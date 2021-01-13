A total of 244 companies will receive 4.2 million euros in aid from the Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities to promote, promote and strengthen the social economy in the Region of Murcia. Of the 244 companies, 17 of them are located in the surroundings of the Mar Menor, and will receive greater amounts of aid in order to promote job creation and economic activity in the area. Specifically, three lines of the seven that have been called for the social economy include, for the first time, higher endowments in the case of companies located in the municipalities of Cartagena, Los Alcázares, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar.

The Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Miguel Motas, stressed that “this sector shows a very positive inertia and is fundamental in the economy of the Region.” In the line of employment in cooperatives and labor companies, 137 social economy companies are subsidized that incorporate full-time and indefinite working partners, provided that the contribution of the new partner is at least 1,000 euros. The total number of workers incorporated has been 315, of which 166 are men, 149 women, 65 are under 30 years old, 114 are over 45 years old, 8 are people with disabilities, and 16 are employees of the company that They have joined the company as working partners.

The aid is 7,000 euros, in case the new member is a man; 8,500 euros if you are a woman, 9,500 euros if you are at risk of exclusion, 10,000 euros if you are unemployed young people registered in the Youth Guarantee and 11,500 euros if you are a person with a disability. To these contributions it is necessary to add 1,000 euros more for each member incorporated, in the event that the company requesting the aid is located in the neighboring municipalities of the Mar Menor.

The social economy contribution program benefited 61 companies with a total of 500,000 euros. The total number of workers who have made contributions to the capital stock of the companies has been 157, of which 76 have been men, 81 women, 37 under 30 years and 55 over 45 years. Seven have been people with disabilities. In this line, companies are subsidized that, through their working partners, increase the registered capital stock in at least 3,000 euros. The maximum aid from the Community is 25% of the capital subscribed and paid up per worker, with up to 4,000 euros for each of them. If the company is located in the Mar Menor environment, the maximum aid will be 35% of the subscribed capital, with up to 6,000 euros of subsidy per worker.

Investment in equipment



Likewise, 46 social economy companies have benefited from the line of aid for investments in tangible fixed assets for the renovation of your facilities or equipment, such as furniture, premises or vehicles, with a total of 1,155,000 euros in aid. These 46 companies have 621 workers, and have made an investment of 4.1 million.

The Ministry subsidizes up to 50% of the interest generated by the loans for this investment. In the case of companies in the Mar Menor, they are granted 75% of the interest generated. In addition, a non-refundable grant of up to 30% of the investment made is offered, which is up to 50% for companies in the Mar Menor. To be a beneficiary of this line of aid, a minimum investment of 12,000 euros has been required, which will be 8,000 euros for companies in the Mar Menor. This aid is designed to improve the quality of the services they provide, the facilities and thus increase the competitiveness of companies.