The UAE is one of the most economically active countries in the world, and given the multiplicity of commercial activities, and the state allowing the owners of these activities to attract employment, it was necessary to organize labor relations in a way that enhances the continuity of activity, and ensures the stability of the relationship itself, through the understanding and agreement of its two parties on the nature of the work contract and its duration.

Although one year has passed since the issuance and implementation of Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations, the UAE legislator has made recent amendments to it under the new Decree No. 14 of 2022, and this is an interesting pattern, and reflects the state’s keenness to update its legislative system on an ongoing basis. Especially when it relates to its most important sectors.

In view of the nature of the amendments themselves, we will first stop at the work contract. In the third item of Article 8 of the previous Law No. 33 of 2021, the legislator went to restrict the conclusion of the work contract for the first time to a specific period of no more than three years, and then authorized the extension or renewal of the contract by agreement of its two parties. For a similar period or less, one or more times.

The legislator redressed this in the new law, and may have noticed by reviewing the decree regulating labor relations and following up on its implementation, that there are some activities and jobs that cannot be restricted to three years or less, as this adds new burdens on the employer at the time of renewal or extension, so with the aim of achieving effectiveness More for work contracts and pursuant to the rule “the contract is the law of contractors” replace the previous text with one eloquent and brief phrase that represents a specific officer of the contract. Thus, the legislator went to the fact that the only restriction, and the basic condition for determining the duration in the work contract is the agreement of the parties.

A careful reading of this amendment, we find that it establishes two basic things. The first is the will of the parties as a major factor in determining the duration of the contract, after this will was restricted to choosing a specific period not exceeding three years, subject to extension or renewal, which sometimes made it a reason for the difference between the employer and the worker.

As for the second matter, it is stability in work relationships, thanks to the strengthening of the role of the will of the two parties to the relationship in choosing the necessary period for the work contract, according to the nature of the work, and their understanding together to determine this period, according to the interest of each party.

There is no doubt that the keenness of the UAE to modernize its legislative system in its various branches during the recent past reflects the depth of its conviction in the sanctity of the law, and its inherent role in regulating a strong and solid relationship between members of society. An investor is looking for a safe country for his activity, and every worker dreams of a second homeland in which justice is guaranteed.

Arbitrator and legal advisor