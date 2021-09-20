The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has dispelled doubts about the participation of the employers’ association in the social dialogue tables that are still open with the Government and social agents, after having disengaged from the agreement on the increase in the Minimum Wage Interprofessional signed last week by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and the unions. “We are going to continue working at the tables like the first day,” he assured.

“I want to value social dialogue, which has worked and continues to work, even when we say no. I say this so that it is clear that we are going to continue working at the tables as on the first day ”, Garamendi stressed at the beginning of his speech at the forum Dialogue on the future of companies, which was held this morning in Seville. The president of the employer’s association has shared a round table with the First Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño, who has described the agreement “as very good news”, although he has acknowledged that he “would have liked it to have the support of the businessmen”. Calviño has been confident in having that support in the rest of the negotiations that remain open. “It is always better to have broad support,” he said.

The next weeks and months are crucial to advance on important issues such as the extension of the ERTE, which expires on September 30, the contributions, the self-employed or the labor reform. The participation of the employers and the sum of the greatest possible consensus is also important in order to obtain the pleasure of Brussels, on whom the delivery of European funds depends, largely conditional on the fulfillment of reforms. The resolution of the negotiations on the SMI raised doubts about what the CEOE’s position would be at the pending negotiation tables, after its refusal to support the increase of 15 euros in the SMI and if this could be conditioned by that failed agreement. Garamendi has made it clear that the mood will be the same as up to now and has defended that social dialogue.

The employer’s leader has asked that the agreements to be adopted are not conditioned on alternations in the Government and has demanded “regulatory stability.” It is important that the agreements are not only social, but political, so that they last over time and we do not have to be aware of political changes.

Calviño, for his part, has wanted to settle the controversy between the division within the Executive due to the opportunity of the rise in the SMI and the moment. The first vice president has assured that she was aware of the agreement that was reached between the Ministry of Labor and the unions. “I had authorized it because the very good economic evolution and the positive evolution of the labor market mean that we can continue to advance in this instrument, which is important from the point of view of income redistribution and in support of the most vulnerable workers,” he said. affirmed.

The vice president has avoided ruling on whether the application of the 965 euros per month in 14 payments should come into force from October, as she defended, or retroactively on September 1, as Diaz advocated and it has finally been signed, and has insisted that “the agreement with the unions in the last part of the year is good news”, recalling that she herself had already stressed this summer on the “need to resume the rise” due to confidence in the recovery.