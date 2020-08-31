Four joint meetings since June have not been enough to bring them to an agreement. While the path of teleworking seems more and more appropriate for millions of employees because of health contingencies, the question of the regulation of remote work is sowing discord. “We are asking for real negotiations to establish new rules around teleworking”, says Sophie Binet, co-secretary general of Ugict-CGT. The last agreement in this area, which dates from 2005, would be outdated in view of technological advances and working methods. “What about the right to disconnect? “ questions the cégétiste, while many workers’ rights were violated during the episode of confinement.

An argument that the bosses do not hear with the same ear. Rather than negotiations, they prefer to conduct a ” diagnostic ” on remote work during the pandemic. “The aim is to determine whether the regulatory framework as it exists today is sufficient or not. Evidence in support, we can decide that it is ”, explains Éric Chevée, vice-president of the Confederation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (CPME) in charge of social affairs. The company agreements signed during the confinement, as well as the Macron orders of 2017, which amend the 2005 agreement, would make new negotiations unnecessary, says the head of the organization of small bosses. “We do not resolve an exceptional situation with emergency laws”, he also argues about the new situations that have arisen at the heart of the health crisis.

Deregulation is at work

The status quo has indeed something to please employers, since the ordinances signed at the start of the five-year term have largely deregulated the rights of teleworkers, retorts Sophie Binet. “The text has removed the obligation for employers to take charge of the equipment of teleworkers. Even if the jurisprudence guarantees this right, it remains a pretext widely used by some ”, she explains. The obligation to mention in the employment contract and a collective agreement has also disappeared in favor of an agreement “By any means” between the employee and his employer. “An oral agreement or an email may suffice”, details the trade unionist. Caught in a vice, the government, for its part, was content to shyly “Incite” negotiation, through the voice of Labor Minister Élisabeth Borne. And to indicate that, for lack of anything better, companies will be dismissed from their responsibilities. Mr. T.