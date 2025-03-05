03/05/2025



Updated at 7:55 p.m.





The announcement of the return of the headquarters of the La Caixa Foundation and its investment arm criteria to Barcelona has been qualified as “great news for the Catalan economy and for the future of the country”, in the words of the president of Labor promotionJosep Sánchez Llibre, whose entity has been one of the main promoters of the return of companies that marched for political instability in 2017.

«We have always maintained a attitude of prudence On this issue, but since I arrived at the Presidency to promote work I always said that they would return companies before finishing our second term; And so it is, ”explained Sánchez Llibre.

The employer’s leader added: «I said that many relevant companies would return to Catalonia and this is being fulfilled, this is A big step For Catalonia to be the locomotive of the Spanish economy again ».

Both in public and private, and after the announcement of Sabadell’s return To Barcelona on January 22, the Development leader explained that more news was going to be produced in this regard, something that reiterated this afternoon through a statement from the employer: “As I said, there will be more return news of companies soon.”









Along the same lines, the employer of the Catalan SMEs Pimec He has “very positively” valued the decision. “We consider that it is a natural movement and consistent with the economic and business importance of Catalonia,” they point out.

The employer led by Antonio Cañete points out that the step taken by La Caixa “reinforces the confidence in the dynamism of our territory and helps consolidate a more stable and competitive environment for companies and professionals.” «We are convinced that this return will have a Positive impact In the business fabric and in the whole of the Catalan economy, generating new opportunities and strengthening our growth capacity, ”they add.