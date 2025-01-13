The employers estimate the cost of DANA for the private sector at 13,000 million

80 days have passed since the destructive DANA that devastated areas of Valencia and efforts are still focused on reconstruction. That has been the reason for the trip of those responsible for the Valencian employers’ association to Brussels, where they have demanded that the money arrive as soon as possible. In a press conference, the president of the Valencian Business Confederation (CEV), Salvador Navarro, estimated the cost of the tragedy for the private sector at 13,000 million euros and described the amount of 1,500 million euros as “insufficient”. that the Government intends to redirect from the recovery plan to reconstruction. “They are quite far from the economic panorama that we have conveyed,” he noted in reference to “investments in future infrastructure.”

In fact, he has assured that the investments needed are not only necessary for Valencians and the region but for the EU as a whole. Thus, he recalled that during the catastrophe communication routes connecting Europe with the African continent were cut. To this end, he has demanded that the aid arrive with “agility” and has regretted, for example, that only 27% of the more than 230,000 requests to the insurance consortium have been resolved. “There has to be a before and after in the relationship between the administration and the taxpayers (…). It cannot be the slowness of the aid,” said Navarro, who also alluded to the simplification of the processes.

“The importance of being here is to reinforce the image of the situation in economic terms of what it is going to cost and that is why the important role of Europe and the role that the central government has to play in the request for the addendum that we hope is week is carried out,” Navarro explained about the formal presentation of the modification of the recovery plan that is intended to be allocated to Valencia. Navarro will meet with the parliamentary groups and with the teams of the vice-president of the European Commission for Cohesion and Reforms, Raffaele Fitto, and the commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Valdis Dombrovskis, as well as with representatives of the general directorates of Regions, Economy and Finance and Recovery Plan. In fact, he has asked that they travel to Valencia to see the destruction in situ.

“It is important that they come and see because the panorama even in certain towns is that the basements are still open because there is nothing inside,” said Navarro, who has placed special emphasis on the situation of small businesses, which he has warned is “complicated.” ” and whose future will largely depend on the response they receive from institutions such as the insurance consortium.

“We are going to move forward but we need the administrations to coordinate better, not to compete among them, not to compete before public opinion as to who is the first to give aid,” said Navarro. “It is time to row together,” said the head of the regional employers’ association, who has accused politicians of continuing to “engage.”