The Valencian regional employer, the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV), adds to rejection of The CCAA Debt for the CCAA approved by the Government of Pedro Sánchez After his pact with ERC. And he does it because he considers that Discriminate to the Valencian Community against other regions and despite the fact that it has been one of the strongest defenders of the Quita of debt of the Generalitat for years.

Its own president, Salvador Navarroit is one of the voices that demand the need for a removal of the Valencian debt because the vast majority comes from the ballast of autonomic infinance. Navarro is one of those who for longer Use directly and half inks the Quita denominationneither restructuring nor condonation, to refer to eliminating part of the state’s debt with the Generalitat. For example, in the conversion of CEV as an autonomous employer in 2018, after the disappearance of the ancient Tierval, he already defended that removal as one of the fundamental legs to solve the problem of Valencian infinance.

However, the measure that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez has finally approved has not liked the CEV, which “rejects the background and forms of the proposal for the condonation of regional debt approved by the Council of Fiscal and Financial Policy, since undervalue the damage of chronicle infinance that the system is causing to the Valencian Community“

It adds to rejection of the Valencian Generalitat in the hands of the PP, But also from CompromísSánchez and Allied investiture partner in the previous regional government of the Socialists. An opposition that entrepreneurs explain that they are due to “the unilaterality of the calculation method proposed by the Ministry of Finance, after agreeing with ERC”, which they consider to have negotiated with the communities of common regime.

The numbers do not fit them

Entrepreneurs consider that with the method adopted by Vice President María Jesús Montero, the Valencian Community leaves badly, despite its accumulated undecoriation for almost two decades. “Being the worst financed, it is the region to which less of its debt would be condemned11,210 million “.

From the employer compared to the rest of the great CCAA affected and it is pointed out that compared to 29.6% on the rest of autonomiesthe community would only be condemned a 18.44% of its debt for all concepts -although without interest. A figure that compares to the 47.16% planned for Andalusia is very difficult to understand.

Instead, CEV points out that the “most successful and transparent” method would be A linear remove For the part of the debt that includes the infinance caused by the great recession, plus that caused by the current financing system, as well as the derivative of the interest paid for these reasons. With that system, the figure to condemn would rise to the 17.8 billion euros, according to the IVIE, and up to 18,144 million euros, according to Fedea.

The CEV position is to file differences with the Mazón Generalitat after the differences in recent days have come to light. In line with the message of the autonomous government, from CEV it laments “that the focus has been made when the first and main problem remains the reform of the autonomous financing system, which mostly harms Valencians” and claims “the implementation of the leveling fund until the entry into force of a new system” that urges Mazón in front of the socialist government. It also asks the unlocking of the extraordinary flash, which considers essential for the liquidity of regional public accounts.