A vehicle of the Local Police of Palencia watches, yesterday, the fulfillment of the closure of the hotel trade decreed in Castilla y León. Xavi ramos / EFE

The employers’ association of small and medium-sized companies again launched an SOS to the Government in the first months of 2021, and this time it did so in the form of projections with apocalyptic overtones for one of the sectors most severely hit by the pandemic. According to data from the latest study released this Monday by Cepyme, in the face of a new general confinement, the losses that would directly affect these types of companies for each week of inactivity would amount to 1,800 million euros, of which 1,100 would go directly to small and medium-sized companies – as these are the ones that substantially make up the sectors that would be most affected. Given this projection, its president, Gerardo Cuerva, has put the ball back on the Executive’s roof, requesting the implementation of a direct aid program, combined with different tax benefits for SMEs, with which to achieve an improvement in a niche that After ten months of a pandemic – with its respective restrictions – on its back, it is already “on the last”.

“We are talking about magnitudes that we cannot bear,” Cuerva warned, referring again to the different aid formulas implemented by various European countries, among which he pointed to Germany as an example, where those companies that have seen Directly affected by the sanitary restrictions, they can request a direct and non-refundable aid corresponding to 75% of the turnover compared to what they had during the 2019 financial year. “So far we have managed to resist because the small business owner has thrown away their assets, their savings, and many have resorted to financing ICO loans, which were a clear tool to stay afloat ”, acknowledged Cuerva. However, for those who used this financing formula, they are now requesting a loan forgiveness to improve their financial health. “This is money that goes directly into your accounts,” he added.

306,000 workers affected

The explanation of the consequences for small and medium-sized companies – to be considered as such, it must have less than 250 employees or a business volume that does not exceed 50 million euros – which would mean a new confinement of characteristics similar to that decreed during the months March, April and May of last year, has been in charge of Julián Pérez, deputy director of the Center for Economic Prediction (Ceprede). Pérez recalled that although the average lost turnover for companies in 2020 was close to 10%, this percentage shot up to more than 90% in very specific sectors such as travel agencies, accommodation services or air transport Precisely those who, if imprisoned again, would again be the most affected. “We are all aware that health should prevail, but all this has an economic impact,” said Pérez, who has also put on the table the counterparts that this hypothetical measure – which has not been predicted at any time by the Government – would have on workers in these sectors. According to Ceprede’s forecasts, the 750,000 workers who are currently under a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) could be added another 482,000 more, of which 306,000 would come from small and medium-sized companies.

That is why from Cepyme, as they have been doing for months, they have once again demanded from the Government a package of measures that focuses mainly on the injection of capital – they have once again valued public-private investments – so that these companies They can cope with the financing problems that they present today, which could lead to insolvency in the near future. “We handle the same data that the Bank of Spain has also released, and that says that one in five companies could have solvency problems in the future,” Cuerva stressed. To alleviate this circumstance, the president of Cepyme has requested “help” and has asked the Executive for an “accompaniment” to avoid that the tension that small and medium-sized companies currently endure – which make up 99% of the Spanish business fabric – forces them to close. “When measures are adopted that restrict the activity, they must be accompanied by extraordinary measures, as it has decided to be done in other European countries,” he declared.