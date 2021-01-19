The agreement between the Government, the employers and the unions to extend the ERTE until May 31, beyond the state of alarm, is already a fact. The bosses have finally given their arm to twist and will give their support to the new conditions, which in reality are practically the same as those in force today. The CEOE board of directors met early this Tuesday and voted yes to what will be the fourth extension of the pandemic and in the afternoon Cepyme did the same.

UGT and CC OO are still waiting to review the final text during the day today, but their support for the new wording is taken for granted, since the Executive ensures that there are no changes in the content and that the only thing that has been done is to give it the form of a Royal Decree. “I hope we can close an agreement in the next few hours. It would be good news, ”said CC OO Secretary General Unai Sordo.

The employers had been reluctant until now to give their approval to the refusal of the Government to make the employment safeguard clause more flexible, which obliges companies not to dismiss any worker for six months or, otherwise, they will have to return the fees waived for the entire staff. The employers tried to return only the contributions of the laid-off workers and not all of them, if they had to fire, but they did not find support either in the Executive, which argues that a lot of public money has been spent, or in the unions. Thus, the wording of this clause remains as it was, without any change, but the “need to maintain ERTE” has weighed more heavily, more now with the new restrictions caused by the third wave, which suggests that many more companies they are forced to take advantage of a new file, according to sources close to the negotiation.

The employer, however, trusts that the interpretation of this clause is done “in a proportional way”, so that if a company has several work centers and is forced to fire people from one of them, the return of the quotas belong to the employees of said center and not to all. “We will continue working on that, trying to make more practical interpretations,” CEOE sources pointed out to this newspaper.

In fact, if in the previous extensions the advantages for companies were partially reduced, by reducing exemptions in some cases, in this one there have only been advances. Thus, the same degree of protection is maintained in the three types of ERTE and the conditions to benefit from a file remain unchanged, both for companies, which will not be able to distribute dividends or work overtime, and for workers, who will continue By accessing an ERTE without the need for a minimum contribution time, they will receive 70% of their salary and this period will not count towards future benefits.

But there are two new advantages that the Government included in its latest proposal to attract employers. The first is that the ultra-protected sectors are being expanded and activities such as road transport (buses) or camping are now entering, which means that they will have greater exemptions from February. The other change brought by this fourth extension is that all current ERTEs are automatically extended and no new administrative authorizations are needed. In this way, companies are relieved of management and bureaucratic costs. Likewise, an automatic mechanism is established for switching between the ERTE of impediment and limitation, so that one can go from one to the other without the need for administrative authorization.

More help for the self-employed



On the other hand, the Government has also reached an agreement in principle with the main associations of the self-employed to also extend until May 31 the aid to this group, severely punished by this pandemic. “It is an important agreement that will double the beneficiaries of the benefits for cessation of activity to 700,000 self-employed,” congratulated the president of ATA, Lorenzo Amor.

Also in this case, the level of aid is improved, especially with regard to access, just as the Executive has agreed to another of the demands of the group: to delay, for now until May 31, the expected increase in quotas By 2021, that was between 3 and 12 euros more per month.

As agreed, to access the cessation of activity from February it will no longer be necessary to have been a beneficiary of the benefit between March and June. In the same way, obstacles are eliminated for the seasonal self-employed, a group to which the aid had barely reached. In addition, the level of drop in activity is reduced from 75% to 50% to have a 100% exemption of the fees, thus responding to the self-employed who suffer from capacity and schedule limitations.