Izvestia: Fayzov, accused of the Crocus terrorist attack, interned at MyStyle

The owner of the MyStyle beauty salon in the village of Teykovo, 30 km from Ivanovo, spoke about one of those accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Muhammadsobir Fayzov. They write about it “News”.

According to the employer, 19-year-old Faizov interned at MyStyle from November 2023 to January 2024, “then he left because the salary was not satisfactory.” “We never talked about politics—when I wasn’t working, I was on my phone,” added the salon owner.

As the coach of the MMA club in Teykovo, Andrei Kurbatov, said, the defendant visited the gym, where he practiced “kickboxing or Thai boxing” with another coach.

Fayzov showed up in Moscow in February, in a hostel near Dmitrovskoye Highway, where he lived together with another accused of the terrorist attack, Shamsidin Fariduni.

Earlier, the barbershop in Ivanovo where Fayzov worked complained of threats. The hairdresser only worked there for a few weeks on a probationary period. There has been no contact with him since November 2023.

On March 25, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Muhammadsobir Fayzov and three others accused of committing a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall until May 22.

The attack occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22, before the performance of the Picnic group. Several people entered the room and opened fire on the guards and visitors, after which they began to set the room on fire. After the fire started, they returned to the car they arrived in and left the city. They were detained only in the Bryansk region. Sunday, March 24, was declared a day of mourning.