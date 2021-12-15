His voice sounded weak. Sometimes he was silent because someone passed by in his cell. Then he continued in a whisper. On Thursday, December 2, Abdullah Ibhais – a former staff member of the World Cup organization in Qatar – made himself heard. Via an audio message, recorded in the cell, sent to NRC. He explained why he had been on a hunger strike for weeks. That it was the only way for him to protest his “unjust condemnation.” “I am weak. This is my last resort,” said Abdullah Ibhais.

Abdullah Ibhais, 35, who worked for two years as a media manager for the organizing committee of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has been sentenced to three years in Qatari prison. A high court on Wednesday partially upheld the first-instance verdict in April this year – he was sentenced to five years in prison. Ibhais, who was not present at the verdict, was suspected of bribery but has always said, with the support of human rights groups, that he was arrested for fierce criticism of the World Cup summit in Qatar. He would not tolerate any contradiction, said Ibhais, and locked him up. His case thus became a symbol for the state of affairs in the country where the World Cup will be held next year. For Qatar, which has been criticized for years for human rights violations, the association with women and LGBTI people and the death of guest workers – and now also wants to silence a World Cup critic.

It was this background that made the Abdullah Ibhais case internationally known. The audio message from the cell was acquired by means of The Guardian in England, then more international media followed. “Attention to Abdullah’s case has been revived,” his brother Ziyad said that afternoon. He was happy. Ziyad, who lives in Jordan, was not aware at the time that the prison authorities had also listened to the recording. In his cell, Abdullah was visited by the prison director. He had a clear message: stop sending audio messages into the world.

Shortly afterwards, Abdullah was examined by a doctor for the first time. To the relief of his family – they were deeply concerned about the consequences of the hunger strike. In addition, Abdullah had informed them that prison staff had taken his saline solution. That solution was crucial to keep him going.

Fifteen thousand dead

The World Cup in Qatar has been the subject of constant criticism from around the world. The German television channel ZDF came this week – not for the first time – with a report which showed that guest workers sometimes do not receive their wages for months and live in appalling conditions. As a result, it became clear that reforms implemented by Qatar, such as a higher minimum wage and more freedoms for workers, often do not work in practice.

In the report, ZDF states that since the allocation of the World Cup to Qatar (in 2010), approximately 15,000 guest workers have died. Earlier, after an article in The Guardian at the beginning of this year, there has always been talk of 6,500 deaths. The fifteen thousand comes from official figures from the Qatari government, but does not say everything about deceased guest workers in relation to the World Cup. It concerns all deceased foreigners in Qatar – a country where by far the majority of the inhabitants come from another country. Still, it was new ammunition for World Cup critics.

In the Netherlands it also became clear, by articles in de Volkskrant, that companies and pension funds from our country are investing heavily in Qatar – also in projects that are directly related to the World Cup. Meanwhile, human rights groups continued to appeal to FIFA, the world football association, to fight for a fair trial for Abdullah Ibhais. FIFA didn’t – it didn’t want to get involved.

Abdullah Ibhais was kept informed by telephone – which he sometimes had to use covertly – by his brother Ziyad. He was happy that the media was paying attention to his case. On Tuesday evening, December 7, the brothers managed to talk a little longer. Abdullah Ibhais was then transferred from to Block 2 of the Al Sina’iyyah Central Prison in Doha. That’s the long-term inmates section.

There were about 25 people in his cell, he sometimes slept on the concrete floor. He told his brother that some prisoners had an exceptional position. Some of them were even able to order food from restaurants in Doha. That was then delivered, after which they could eat it in the cell. Abdullah Ibhais had already been on hunger strike for three weeks in the first week of December.

Last November he was arrested for the first time and then sentenced to five years in prison. The charge: He allegedly allowed himself to be bribed when publishing a social media assignment. He would also pose a ‘danger’ to Qatar – according to human rights organizations possibly a reference to his Jordanian origin – Qatar may suspect a spy in him.

But there is absolutely no evidence for this, according to human rights organizations Human Rights Watch and FairSquare, who analyzed the few available court documents. A confession Ibhais signed has been coerced with threats, he and the organizations say. They all think he was convicted for criticizing the organization of the World Cup.

WhatsApp conversations

An event in the summer of 2019 is crucial in this regard. At the time, there was a strike by thousands of workers in Qatar. Very special, because it is forbidden to strike. At the time, Ibhais was responsible for communication with the media. He had to – as he proved with the revelation of WhatsApp conversations – deny from his executives that the strike had anything to do with the World Cup. In reality, workers who built stadiums for the World Cup were on strike. They had not been paid for months and were starving – Ibhais had visited them himself and saw it. He refused to lie to the media, he texted the executive. Not much later, an internal investigation into him was launched, after which he was convicted.

Abdullah Ibhais, who had to remain in Doha with his wife and children pending the appeal, has always taken into account that he would be arrested again. That happened on November 15. He soon went on a hunger strike. He had read a lot about that. He knew you can last for weeks if you drink water and take supplements like salt. His family kept begging him to eat again – he was determined to persevere.

During the conversation with his brother Ziyad on December 7, Abdullah said that he had gotten his saline back and that he could get some nutritional supplements from the prison store. The prison authorities also wanted him to end his hunger strike, but that had the opposite effect. A representative of the National Human Rights Committee in Qatar had visited, as had – surprisingly – someone from the Jordanian embassy in Doha. Abdullah Ibhais was born in Jordan, but had not asked for help from the embassy. He does not know what the visitors have done after their visit.

Last Saturday, Abdullah Ibhais had last contact with his brother. He was optimistic, Ziyad said that day. “He believes the injustice will end on December 15.”