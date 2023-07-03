Mariupol Museum Curator: Ukrainian Armed Forces Tried to Steal Museum Weapons from Pre-Revolutionary Safe

Andrey Ladkin, the custodian of the Mariupol Museum, spoke about the unsuccessful attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to steal museum weapons in Mariupol. His words convey RIA News.

As Ladkin said, in March 2022, the Ukrainian military broke the bars on one of the rear windows of the museum, climbed into the premises and broke into all the cabinets and safes in it. However, they could not open one pre-revolutionary safe, in which a collection of edged weapons was kept.