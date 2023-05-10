Ange, an employee of the fire department, showed herself in a cropped, tight-fitting dress

Firefighter Ange (last name unknown) gained popularity on social media by showing her own appearance without a work uniform. The corresponding video appeared in her personal TikTok-account.

First, on the posted frames, the influencer with the nickname firefighterange appeared in a black T-shirt without makeup, with her hair gathered in a tight ponytail. Then the heroine of the publication demonstrated her appearance in a cropped tight-fitting slip dress with thin straps and high-heeled sandals. At the same time, the user applied cosmetics in neutral tones to her face, and loosened her curls.

Fans admired the reincarnation of the girl, as they wrote in the comments under the post. “Incredibly beautiful”, “Your chosen one is terribly lucky!”, “Perfection,” they said.

