In 1593, George Clifford, 3rd Earl of Cumberland, commissioned from the Deptford shipyards “the largest and best ship built by a British subject.” Cumberland did not want to borrow a ship from the royal fleet: he wanted his own warship. In 1595 he was baptized ‘Scourge of Malice’, or ‘Scourge of Malice’. It had 38 cannons. The ‘Scourge of Malice’ experienced several war operations against Spanish and Portuguese ships and on February 13, 1601, it set out, at the head of a small flotilla of four ships, heading towards the Cape of Good Hope.

The East India Company had been formed a few weeks earlier, on December 31, 1660. The ‘Scourge of Malice’, which during the voyage was renamed the ‘Red Dragon’, inaugurated the activities of the largest empire private that human history has known. The Company prevailed over the ancient empires of Spain and Portugal, successfully rivaled the Dutch East India Company, managed to establish a commercial monopoly in an immense territory covering India, China, Japan and Southeast Asia and until its dissolution, In the mid-19th century, it provided immense fortunes to its shareholders. No trade was out of reach: slaves, spices, opium, cotton…