Homelander, Stormfront, Starlight and A-train, the quickest man, 4 quite rotten superheroes. (Amazon Prime)

We name them Seven : seven superheroes underneath the management of the worst, a muscular blond, combination of Captain America and Superman, whose cape is the American flag. Besides that they are egocentric, drugged, imply. Their exploits towards crime are choreographed by a multinational, the Vought Firm, which is above all a money machine that is aware of the right way to manipulate the plenty by means of advertising and the media.

Dealing with them, The Boys, which provides the title to the sequence: a band of renegades thought-about as terrorists, decided to eradicate these superheroes. A second season much more topical to find on Amazon Prime.

The primary season of The Boys had stripped. A superhero was sexually harassing one in every of their very own. The second, accessible weekly on Amazon Prime continues the work. This new season deepens every character, explores the reconversion of The Deep, the feminine predatory superhero. She additionally sees the looks of a brand new superheroine, famous person of social networks, however demagogue, racist, merciless who stirs up white nationalism and vomits immigrants.

Sequence The Boys is impressed by an much more trashy comedian guide born after the September 11 assaults. Sequence creator Eric Kripke saved the thought of ​​stunning superhero-loving audiences. For him, comics have been the right metaphor for in the present day’s world, which mixes movie star and authoritarianism, the place fascism is conveyed by means of social networks.

A second season that’s nonetheless as trashy and hyper violent. We do not depend the severed heads, the uncovered guts, the shredded palms, the torrents of hemoglobin. Effectively-executed motion scenes to rock music.

Above all, this new season is much more cynical than the primary. It evokes in additional than topical themes: racism, white supremacism, the “cancel tradition” which debunks the statues.

The sequence resonates greater than ever in Trumpian America of slogans, paranoia, frustration, distrust, portmanteau phrases, and foolish discuss. Excellent for making ready for the subsequent US election. A sequence that can attraction even to those that don’t like superheroes.