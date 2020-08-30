Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, the two heroines and authors of Pen15. (PARAMOUNT / DIGITAL PHOTO)

Maya and Anna are 13 years old. They enter in 4th. It’s their first day. And their expectations are immense: the first kiss, the first beer, the first surprise party… It is the year 2000. To surf the Internet, we use 56k modems which mobilize the telephone line of the whole family. We wear polo shirts, low-waisted khaki pants and those silver chains. The two girls do not know how to show off, wear very visible braces. The day before the start of the school year, Maya’s Japanese mother puts an upside-down salad bowl on her head to give her a bowl cut. Welcome to the ungrateful age!

From childhood to adolescence

The transition from childhood to adolescence is the lovely theme of this very funny American series, entitled pen 15, which reads differently of course, if you replace the number 5 with the letter S. How to switch from playing with dolls at the beginning of the year to more adult games, how to do like other girls who have already slept, and also what is this sexuality, which comes to disturb us?

This series in 10 episodes of 30 minutes evokes with dark humor and delicacy the distress of two young girls who see their childhood go away, their bodies transform in spite of herself, and who oscillate between hyper excitement and gripping insecurity.

Two 30-something actresses

If the series is well written, it is because there is experience. The authors are two women, two friends, Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine who drew on their shared history to tell the emerging emotions of this generation of the 2000s. For once, the series offers a feminine look at this singular passage. With heroines who are neither naive nor wise as we can often see in teenage shows. But the authors are also the actresses of these stories: they may each be 30 years old, they are extremely funny and therefore of course shifted from the outset in the role of teenagers. This is what gives a sincere touch to the series, surrounded by teenage actors. A host of funny and touching stories because they fall right, again in 2020!