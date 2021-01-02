Fauda, ​​by Avi Issacharof and Lior Raz, available on Netflix (WILD BUNCH)

Homeland, Fauda, but also No man’s land, Possession : all these series have Israeli authors in common. Israel has become the leading exporter of fiction to the United States, ahead of the United Kingdom. Hollywood producers take the concepts and adapt them for the Anglo-Saxon audience. As Homeland, inspired by the series Hatufim that we can currently watch on the arte tv platform.

The past year has seen its share of excellent series, often breathless and rooted in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This was the case with the 3 season of Fauda. The story of an Israeli soldier who infiltrated the Arab population to be as close as possible to the terrorists.

For its author Avi Issacharof, the recipe for these series is clear : “I think the stories we tell are more realistic, it’s less Hollywood”. But there is also the strength of the characters. As in Hatufilm, adapted to the United States in Homeland, explains Avi Issacharoff. “Lhe drama, the characters: it’s so dramatic, so strong. And it fits in one line! In Hatufim, it is the story of an Israeli prisoner of war who returns after 17 years in captivity. Think about the huge story that will follow. I think when people see that, they understand, they identify with the character, they like what they see.

Last year another Israeli series caused a stir. Our Boys. Hagai Levi proposed the autopsy of a murder: the 2014 murder of a young Palestinian by an Israeli. For him, the Israeli series are not committed enough “ There are several approaches. Some people use it as a way to make entertaining series, because it’s good material. But I find that there are no series which attack politics, conflict, with a real point of view “.

The success of the Israeli series continues. This year, we are waiting in another register on Apple TV Losing Alice, the story of a screenwriter who is embedded in the life of a director. And also, the French adaptation of Hagai Levi’s successful minimalist series that takes place in a psychoanalysis office: In therapy directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano.



