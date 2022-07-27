At one of the parties The empire of ostentation (bling empire), the protagonists find among the amenities of the night a botox bar so that the guests can inject their lips or the contours of their eyes. It was a thematic meeting in which, under the name of ‘Keep it tight’, the attendees received advice from plastic surgeons on how to keep their asses and abs in shape. In another party, this day, the characters of this reality show Netflix tried one of the latest trends, supposedly practiced by Meghan Markle: a mouth massage.

Netflix premiered the second season of this series in February, which follows a group of flamboyant Asian billionaires living in Los Angeles. It is a voyeuristic look at the 1% who inhabit one of the most luxurious and expensive cities in the United States. The empire of ostentation also pursues the trail of success left by the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, which in 2020 broke the stereotypes in Hollywood of this group of the population. The two seasons take place in the most exclusive boutiques on Rodeo Drive, huge Malibu and Beverly Hills mansions of the protagonists and some of their cars, Rolls Royce and Lamborghinis.

Parties are a recurring element throughout the 16 episodes of the series. They are a good narrative excuse to bring together the eight protagonists, with roots in different Asian countries, but a large bank account in common. At one of these parties, hosted by Kane Lim, an actor who comes from a mysterious Singaporean family decides to spend $4,000 on a dessert table for another theme night: diamonds and truffles. Anna Shay, one of his guests, doesn’t quite know how to work out the dress code despite being a frequent customer of Valentino and Boucheron. So she asked for help. “I had no idea this time, so I said to myself, ‘Okay, I’ll make up an outfit.’ So I called [la boutique] Alexander McQueen and we went shopping,” Shay says into the camera. There is no gesture of presumption on her face. The influential British designer, who committed suicide in 2010, was one of her friends.

Shay has become the unlikely star of the series, whose first season premiered in early 2021. Since then she has gained almost half a million followers on Instagram, where she unfolds a life between red carpets, private dinners and helicopter trips around the world. world. The eldest of the cast, she is a generous matriarch who entertains her friends with gifts or exclusive gatherings. But she also has a villainous side, always ready to confront the gossip of other, younger women directly. The result is an easy-to-consume melodrama that falls into the guilty pleasure category.

Among so much ostentation, it is impossible that sooner or later viewers wonder how these people have so much money. Google is a great ally for those who follow the adventures of these ultra-rich and can provide some clues about the origins of their fortunes. These are usually commented on superficially by the members of the series. Lim, for example, says that Shay’s millions, actually billions, come “from weapons, bombs and defense technology.”

Shay is the daughter of American businessman Edward Shay and his wife Ai-San Shay, of Japanese roots. The family business was Pacific Architects and Engineers, a defense firm that developed top-secret projects for the Pentagon, NASA, and the United Nations. In 2006, the family sold the company to arms giant Lockheed Martin for $1.2 billion. Some of that money can be seen deployed in the series. Shay bought an exotic mansion in 2020 that she had put up for sale by Dr. Phil, the popular driver of the talk show self help He paid 5.7 million dollars. A dining room with wall full of machine guns It was one of the attractions that made the interior designers cry out in heaven.

Other riches are less transparent. This is the case of Lim’s family, who has become a socialite usual thanks to the success of the series. In May, he became one of the ambassadors for Fenty, singer Rihanna’s cosmetics brand. In accordance with Bloomberg, his family is involved, through the oil company Hin Leong Trading (owned by a paternal uncle), in a bank fraud scandal in Singapore. Lim, however, has not revealed details of his family in the series and has said in a generic way that his money comes from the energy sector and real estate, among these various shopping centers in the Asian country. His publicists have forbidden journalists to ask about his family.

The reality that the series shows can be jarring in a very unequal world. However, it also serves to give visibility to a racial group that has been harshly punished during the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. In 2021, civil organizations decreed an “epidemic of hate” against this community. Hate crimes against Asians jumped 177% in California last year, the same year that The Empire of Ostentation hit the streaming platform. The figure represents an increase of 33% compared to 2020.

The series destroys the archetypes that had been used on television to portray immigrants from Asia. Without falling into anthropological studies, some episodes show the struggle of the characters with an ancestral culture of conservative rites. One of the parallel stories that crosses the two seasons is that of Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee, a couple who have two children without being married (their firstborn is called Jadore, like the Dior fragrance). Cherie is continually subjected to the social pressure of what it means to be a mother out of wedlock in Chinese culture (although her origins are from British Hong Kong). In the cast there are few ordinary people. Kim Lee is a DJ by profession while Kevin Kreider is a model. Both give perspective among their billionaire friends. East reality show do not mislead with its title.

