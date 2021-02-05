Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al Wasl turned late to a deadly win over Hatta with a score of 2-1 in the match that was held today at Zabeel Stadium in the 15th round of the Arab Gulf Football League. Only two points last.

The match came with a very cold start, as the two teams waited for the middle of the first half to pay for the first time inside the goal frame after a start from Nasser Nour, Al Wasl player, inside the penalty area, but goalkeeper Mohamed Walid blocked his shot in the 24th minute.

Hatta started progressing gradually and Argentine Brian Ramirez threatened with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, which was saved by Sultan Al-Mandheri, Al Wasl goalkeeper in the 39th minute.

Brian Ramirez quickly made up for it after he converted the ball with one touch into the net, taking advantage of a missed pass into the penalty area from his colleague Issa Santo in the 41st minute.

The second half kicked off at a rapid pace from the two teams, amid dangerous attempts, most notably a shot by substitute Fabio Lima, in which the ball rebounded from the left post in the 63rd minute.

The other substitute, Salem Al-Azizi, tried with a surprise shot after a shot from the right side, but this time the left post of Hatta’s goal blocked his shot in the 77th minute.

Al-Wasl got a penalty kick after Neres was blocked by Hamid Abbas, the Hatta player, who received the second warning, and came out with a red card after returning to video technology, and Lima progressed to implement it successfully, realizing the equalizer in the 85th minute.

The matter was repeated in stoppage time after the referee returned to video technology to count a second penalty kick for Al Wasl. Lima presented it again and scored successfully inside the net in the seventh minute of the stoppage time.