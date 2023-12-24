Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Wasl won the “Winter Champion” title, before the closing round of the first round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, after coming from a goal down against its host Shabab Al-Ahly, to a 2-1 victory at the end of “Round 12”, which brought together the two teams, at the Al-Ahly Stadium. Rashid, in the presence of a large crowd of supporters of both teams.

Guilherme da Silva scored the lead goal for the “Knights” in the 8th minute, and Swiss Haris Seferovic equalized for Al-Wasl in the 39th minute, before the “substitute” Caio Canedo scored the winning goal in the 86th minute, giving his team the third victory in the “derby” confrontations against “Al-Ahmar”. » In the current season, after prevailing 3-2 and 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

Al-Wasl, which celebrated achieving a record of not losing in 12 consecutive matches in the league, strengthened its lead in the standings with 30 points, 5 points ahead of its closest competitor, Al-Ain, the “runner-up”, while Shabab Al-Ahly remained with 24 points, and fell to third place.

The starting advantage went to the “Knights”, who translated their superiority in the start, with an early goal by Guilherme da Silva in the 8th minute, after a wonderful individual effort to penetrate the ball into the Al-Wasl area, and shoot with his right into the net. The early goal confirmed the excellence of Shabab Al-Ahly's attack in the beginning, because The team that scored the most goals in the first quarter-hour in the league during the current season, with 7 goals.

The “Emperor” waited until the 39th minute, to succeed in returning to the match, after a ball that Ali Saleh entered from the left side, before sending a cross, which Haris Seferovic met with a header into the net, which was the Swiss striker’s third goal for Al Wasl, created by Ali Saleh, in the current season. The third was also from headers out of 6 goals.

The positive tie continued until the last five minutes of regular time, when the “substitute” Caio Canedo succeeded in scoring the second goal for Al Wasl in the 86th minute, translating a smart through pass to his colleague Nicolas Jimenez behind the defense, which was the fourth goal in a row for Caio as a substitute player.

The situation of the “land owners” became complicated in the minutes of stoppage time, after defender Walid Abbas received the red card, by a decision from referee Omar Al Ali in the 92nd minute, before the match referee blew the final whistle, with Al-Wasl superior by two goals to a goal by Shabab Al-Ahly.

