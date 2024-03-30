Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al-Wasl continued its march towards crowning the “ADNOC Professional League” title, after defeating Khor Fakkan with a “triple”, at Zabeel Stadium, at the end of “Round 17”, bringing “The Emperor” to raise its score to “45 points”, tweeting alone in the lead, with a difference of 10 points. Al Ain is its closest competitor, while the “Eagles” score froze at 17 points, with the goals scored by Fabio Lima in the 56th minute, Jimenez in the 70th minute, and Siaka in the 80th minute.

The match witnessed almost complete control by the home team, with the guests retreating, who played in a “zone defence” method to confront the pressing attack of the “yellows”, but they did not succeed in preventing Al-Wasl players from threatening goalkeeper Ahmed Dida on more than one occasion, before Lima was able to Jimenez and Siaka scored the three goals, securing three valuable points in the race to the “Shield.”

Al Ain and Sharjah tied 1-1, raising “Al-Zaeem” to “35 points,” in runner-up position, and “Al-Malik” to “28 points,” in fifth place. Laba Kodjo scored Al Ain’s goal in the 53rd minute, and Firas Balarabi for Sharjah in the 56th minute. The match was enjoyable for both teams, and Sharjah wasted victory in the first half, in which it wasted a large number of opportunities, in light of the brilliance of Khaled Issa.

In the second half, the excitement and fun continued with two goals from Lapa with a header in the 53rd minute, and Firas Balarabi responded with a goal following a “magic pass” from Caio in the 56th minute, and the match remained intense until the end.

Al-Bataeh achieved an exciting victory over Al-Jazira 3-2. He scored for “Al-Raqi” Boumal, Mohamed Jumaa “Pele,” and Alvaro Oliveira in the 27th, 49th, and 92nd minutes, and scored two goals for “Pride of Abu Dhabi,” Zayed Al-Amri and Zayed Al-Zaabi, in the 8th and 82nd minutes, to lift Al-Bataeh. His score reached “22 points” in seventh place, and Al-Jazira fell to eighth place with “27 points.”