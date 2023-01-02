“The spread of the coronavirus has been difficult for everyone, but I am very happy to welcome you again,” Naruhito, 62, told the flag-waving crowd at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

He added, “We face many difficulties, but I hope it will be a peaceful and good New Year for everyone, and with the beginning of the year, I pray to God that people in Japan and around the world will be happy,” according to Reuters.

Naruhito was joined by family members including his wife, 59-year-old Empress Masako, and his 89-year-old father, Honorary Emperor Akihito, who abdicated in 2019. The emperor’s 21-year-old daughter, Princess Aiko, participated for the first time, according to the agency. imperial court.

About 9,600 people, divided into 6 groups throughout the day, were chosen by lottery to attend the New Year’s event, far fewer than the tens of thousands who usually gather for the traditional royal salute.

Japan entered the eighth wave of COVID-19 infections in November, when daily cases began to exceed 100,000.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Japan has recorded nearly 30 million infections and nearly 60,000 deaths.

Japan lifted most restrictions on overseas travelers in October in a bid to revive tourism, but said last month it would require people arriving from China to undergo a test upon arrival, after a recent spike in cases there.