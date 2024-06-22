Today, Saturday, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife began a week-long visit to Britain, during which they will visit Oxford University, where they studied, and attend an official banquet with British King Charles III, but there are no plans to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, were scheduled to make the trip in 2020 when Queen Elizabeth was still alive, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first foreign trip of the Emperor of Japan and his wife after his enthronement was to attend Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

Before the official visit, Naruhito, 64, spoke of the kindness shown to him by members of the British royal family when he arrived in Britain to study in the early 1980s.

The Embracor recalled how the late Queen invited him to Buckingham Palace for tea that she had prepared herself.

He said, in a press conference held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, “I have beautiful memories of the generous hospitality I received from Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family, which made me feel like I was part of their family.”

Officials greeted the Emperor upon his arrival at Stansted Airport on Saturday.

This is the third state visit received by King Charles, but the first since it was revealed, earlier this year, that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Naruhito said he was grateful for the king hosting them despite his illness, and also sent his good wishes to Kate, wife of Crown Prince William, who is receiving preventive chemotherapy for cancer.

He added, “I understand that they are going through a difficult time, but I pray to God that their treatment goes smoothly and that they recover quickly.”

The official reason for the trip is to celebrate the long-standing ties between the two royal families, and to demonstrate the deep relationship between the two countries.

The official ceremonies of the visit begin on Tuesday when Prince William officially receives the Emperor before moving in a luxurious motorcade to Buckingham Palace, where an official banquet will be held.

During the visit, Naruhito will also make a special visit to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth’s grave.