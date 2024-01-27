LOS ANGELES. The “creator” of American wrestling, Vince McMahon, has resigned from his role as executive chairman of TKO, the parent company of WWE, following disturbing allegations of sexual assault, human trafficking and sexual abuse.

The allegations emerged in a lawsuit brought by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, who worked at the headquarters of the wrestling giant founded by the 78-year-old McMahon. The businessman denied the accusations and said he was ready to defend himself in court. But on Friday, in a statement, he said he had resigned.

Vince McMahon

«Out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary work of TKO and its board members, shareholders, partners and voters, and all the employees and Superstars who have helped make WWE the global leader that is today, I have decided to resign my executive chairmanship and board of directors of TKO, effective immediately,” McMahon said in a statement. He was responsible for the birth of wrestling legends such as André “The Giant”, Eddie Guerrero, Randy Savage, John Cena, The Ultimate Warrior, Rey Misterio, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” and many others.

The accusations

Reports that McMahon paid compensation to multiple women while serving as CEO and president of WWE have been circulating since at least 2022, but the lawsuit filed by Grant on Thursday sheds new light on the extent of his alleged misconduct.

In the lawsuit, Grant alleges that McMahon made a WWE job offer – and subsequently promotions – in exchange for sex. Grant's lawsuit also alleges that McMahon had her prostitute herself with other men inside and outside the company, including John Laurinaitus, who worked in the company's insider relations department and who is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. cause.

According to the complaint, McMahon committed acts of “extreme cruelty and humiliation” towards Grant during her time at WWE.

TKO does not comment on the allegations

TKO Group Holdings has not commented on the allegations. WWE President Nick Khan simply stated that McMahon had resigned as executive chairman and member of the board of directors.



Donald Trump and Vince McMahon

“He will no longer have any role in TKO Group Holdings or WWE,” Khan said. On Thursday, after Grant's allegations were made public in a lawsuit, the company said, “McMahon does not control TKO or oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE.”

McMahon's second resignation

McMahon's exit marks another turning point for the wrestling entertainment company he created more than 40 years ago when he bought the then-World Wrestling Federation from his father in 1982. At the time, wrestling matches took place in small venues and were broadcast on local cable channels. He initially retired from his role as CEO and president of WWE in July 2022 due to sexual harassment allegations. At the time, WWE announced that a special commission would investigate McMahon. However, his retirement from the scene did not last long. The investigation was closed in November 2022, and McMahon returned to the WWE board of directors in January 2023.

The details of the abuse

Grant's complaint raises questions about WWE's culture, which she claims actively worked to hide McMahon's wrongdoings. She said the special commission tasked with investigating McMahon never interviewed her or requested any documents, despite her alleged willingness to cooperate.

McMahon served on the board of directors of TKO, which was officially formed in September when WWE merged with its competitor, the UFC, owned by Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel's Endeavor Group. The deal valued the new company at more than $21 billion, and WWE shareholders own 49% of the combined company. McMahon was WWE's largest shareholder.

A disturbing incident contained in the lawsuit concerns an alleged sexual assault between Grant, McMahon and Laurinaitis that occurred at WWE headquarters in 2021. The two men allegedly dragged Grant behind a locked door, forcibly holding her. As she begged them to stop, one of her men allegedly told her, “No means yes.” The violence allegedly occurred, in shifts, while the rest of the staff were normally working. Janel Grant's 67-page lawsuit also includes other allegations that McMahon shared pornographic photos and videos of her to other men, including other WWE employees.

A further episode mentioned by the woman dates back to a few days later, on June 23, 2021, when Vince McMahon allegedly forced her to perform a sexual act on a massage table. On the same day, McMahon's personal assistant allegedly gave Janel Bloomingdale's vouchers worth $15,000. She claims to have been promoted without reason and to have been showered with gifts, but at the same time threatened with dismissal if she did not obey the sexual demands of the WWE president. According to her serious accusations, Vince McMahon also used sexual objects on her causing bruises and bleeding.

It is also alleged that Vince McMahon proposed, through messages, to other employees to have sexual relations with the woman. McMahon would have written that, even if she was against it, with her mouth “busy” she would not have been able to complain. There is no shortage of perverse details, such as the fact that McMahon allegedly attributed the names of some WWE wrestlers and employees to the sexual objects with which he abused the woman.

According to the complaint, after McMahon's wife learned of the affair, Ms. Grant was abruptly pressured into resigning from WWE and forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement just days before a crucial financial deadline for the organization. Her pretext was that Mr. McMahon would “protect” her financially and reputationally by pledging to pay her $3 million. However, McMahon subsequently refused to make the payments, falsely claiming that the woman had leaked information to the press, as stated in the lawsuit.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, said the lawsuit seeks to “hold to account two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and prostituted plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to abuse and then swept it under the carpet.”

New business partners

McMahon's exit comes as WWE has inked several lucrative business partnerships in recent days. This week, former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced he would join TKO's board of directors. McMahon unveiled the partnership in a statement Tuesday. “Few people in the world understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media and business like The Rock,” he said. As part of the deal, WWE will pay Dwayne Johnson $30 million in stock to promote the brand.



(reuters)

Netflix also recently announced that it will become the exclusive streaming platform for “WWE Raw,” starting in January 2025. According to a TKO document, the 10-year deal is worth more than $5 billion.