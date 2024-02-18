Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al-Wasl continues to “play solo” during the current season, and this time with a new record-setting victory, at Zabeel Stadium, with “sevens” to one, at the expense of the Emirates team, in the round of 16 of the His Highness the President’s Cup, which is the third victory over For the team, after resuming local activity after the Asian Cup, this reflected the “Emperor’s” artistic and strong personality during the season, which can be described as “exceptional.”

In the recent period, Al Wasl outperformed Al Wahda in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and won the Dubai Derby against Al Nassr in the ADNOC Professional League, before continuing its “trend of victories” and performance against the Falcons, and recording an unprecedented historical victory for “The Falcons”. Yellow” in the round of 16 in the tournament, since the championship round system was implemented in the “2002-2003 edition.”

The confrontation was one-sided in favor of Al-Wasl, who manipulated the “Green” defense, took advantage of the poor level of the goalkeeper, and shot from various places in the penalty area, to score “seven goals,” of which at least 5 goals were borne by the goalkeeper, while the “Panthers” awaited the identity of the opponent in the quarter. The final, according to the draw at the end of February.

Ironically, Al Wasl only faced the Falcons in the round of 16 of the cup twice, the first when it beat them on penalties in the 2006-2007 season, and the tournament ended with the “Emperor” being crowned with the title in the “double” season, and the second witnessed the victory of the “Falcons” in the “double” season. 2009-2010”, and the UAE won the title.

For his part, Al-Wasl coach Milos expressed his happiness with the great result and his satisfaction with the team’s technical performance. He said: “We were very good, and the match went easier than we expected, and the opponent was able to create some chances and score a goal, which is what we must address in the coming days.” “To focus on facing the Emirates team in the league.”

He added: “We must be humble, forget the great victory, and not be deceived by it, but we must focus on what is coming, and learn from the mistakes and lessons of the past, when we won a big result in the league against Hatta, and “Ratam” performance declined after that, and winning requires work. And the focus is on correcting mistakes, as we face the Emirates team next Saturday, in the “14th round” of the league, and there is not a long time to prepare, so I always ask the players to be humble, and not to stop too much in the face of any victory, but to look at what is coming.”

He said: “We must be professional in dealing with different matches and competitions, have a passion to win constantly, and work on that during the coming period to achieve what is required.”

On the other hand, the tone of challenge increased in the Emirates team camp, as Italian coach Walter Zenga confirmed that the Falcons must respond in the next league match, because what happened in the cup was the result of individual mistakes by some players, especially the goalkeeper who single-handedly caused 4 goals. He said: We received a “slap,” and when that happens you should be careful, but when you forget that and do not have a reaction, you receive more “slaps,” which is what happened with us.

He added: When you look at the names included in the list, you are surprised that the team is at the bottom of the standings with 9 losses, and conceded 33 goals. This matter requires a lot of work, and I am still confident that the team is capable of correcting the course, and the players must give double what they have. .

Zenga indicated that he bears responsibility, because he is the one who chose the names that participated in the match, and he is the coach who must bear the loss, and at the same time he is upset about committing individual mistakes that cost the team a heavy loss.

The Italian coach pointed out that the team is now required to react in the league match against Al-Wasl, to express the understanding of the harsh lesson of losing in the cup by “seven.”