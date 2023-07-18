Dubai (Union)

The Al Wasl football delegation will head to Austria on Wednesday, to start the second phase of preparation for the new season, after the successful completion of the first phase in Slovenia.

Recently, Moroccan Sofiane Bouftini joined the camp, after obtaining the necessary visas, and Ali Salemin, after passing a special medical examination in Portugal, and making sure of his readiness.

It should be noted that the “Emperor” was able to win at the start of his trials, against the Serbian Machva Chapats, with a goal scored by Fabio de Lima, within the 4 matches scheduled for the “Zabeel Panthers” during the external camp, which will last until August 2.

For his part, Issa Ali, director of the first team, confirmed that he trusts the capabilities of the players, who are among the best elements at the state level, indicating that the team is currently working seriously to exploit the camp period to get the most out of it, and increase harmony among the players, especially the newly joined Nicholas. Jimenez, Alexis Perez, Daniel Pedrozo, Caio Canedo, and Haris Seferovic.

For his part, Ali Saleh said that the camp is going well, and a positive atmosphere prevails, indicating that everyone seeks to implement coach Milojevic’s instructions during training to bring the team to the level that everyone aspires to.

The goalkeeper, Khaled Al-Sanani, expressed his optimism about the next stage of Al-Wasl, especially after the strong support of the team during the summer transfer market.